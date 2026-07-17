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'Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on India's internal affairs': MEA

Addressing the bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Pakistan has, for decades, backed terrorism and used it as an instrument of state policy.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 08:31 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 08:31 PM IST
'Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on India's internal affairs': MEA
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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