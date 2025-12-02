Pakistan In Turmoil As Munir–Sharif Establishment Bows To Imran Khan Wave | DNA

Pakistan is confronting escalating political and security crises, with the government and military establishment appearing increasingly strained on several fronts. After weeks of protests led by supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the administration of Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir has been forced into a significant retreat.

For the first time in a month, Imran Khan’s sister, Uzma Khatoon, was permitted to meet him inside Adiala Jail. This comes after continuous demonstrations in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, alongside a court petition demanding access to the former prime minister. Although Aleema Khan, his elder sister, was not granted permission, the approval given to Uzma marks a clear shift in the establishment’s stance. She later said Imran Khan described his treatment as “torture” and expressed strong anger towards the government.

Officials reportedly feared a repeat of the 2023 unrest, when Imran’s arrest triggered widespread rioting from Lahore to Rawalpindi. Beyond the fear of violence, analysts point to a recurring pattern in Pakistan’s political history: leaders released from prison often return with heightened political strength. Benazir Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari all rose to power following periods of imprisonment or exile.

Concerns within the Sharif–Munir establishment are believed to be rising, particularly as Imran Khan and his PTI remain influential in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa—the only province still under PTI rule. Media speculation suggests the federal government may be preparing to dismiss the provincial administration and impose Governor’s Rule, citing alleged failures in governance.

While political tensions mount, Pakistan’s security challenges have intensified. A video released by Pashtun insurgents shows a drone attack on the Pakistani military’s Miranshah base, with multiple strikes causing extensive damage. Over the past year, groups such as the Pakistani Taliban (TTP), Baloch insurgents and Lashkar-e-Islam have dramatically increased drone assaults, carrying out at least 25 attacks in 2025 and killing more than 20 soldiers. These groups acquire drones through Chinese smuggling networks, abandoned American equipment in Afghanistan and foreign financiers using shell companies.

Adding further pressure, peace talks between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban, mediated by Saudi Arabia, collapsed once again. With no ceasefire agreement, fears of renewed border clashes have resurfaced. Kabul has already delivered an economic blow by halting cross-border trade, crippling Pakistan’s potato exports to Afghanistan and Central Asia. Domestic markets were flooded with surplus stock, causing potato prices to fall by 50 per cent within two months.

The strain on Pakistan’s international credibility deepened after it falsely claimed that India had denied its aircraft permission to deliver humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah. India refuted the allegation, confirming that airspace clearance had been granted on 1 December. Further embarrassment followed when images from Sri Lanka revealed that much of the Pakistani relief material, sent using Indian airspace, was already expired, echoing earlier incidents in Turkey and Gaza where Pakistan was accused of dispatching unusable supplies.

A former US diplomat’s remark appears increasingly relevant: Pakistan, he said, is a state that accepts aid, engages in theft and returns to beg again without hesitation.

With mounting political dissent, insurgent attacks and deteriorating relations with Kabul, Pakistan finds itself facing a convergence of crises. Analysts warn that if Imran Khan’s message reaches the public with force, a major confrontation between the people and the state may become unavoidable.