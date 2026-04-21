Kanwal Aftab vs. Mathira Khan: The rising cost of digital fame and the viral private video leaks epidemic in Pakistan

The Pakistani influencer industry is currently facing a surge of attacks on their privacy, with many influencers' private and alleged intimate videos being shared online. The two most recent examples are Kanwal Aftab and Mathira Khan, who have both been victims of privacy breaches and have raised questions about digital security, the ethics of viral content, and the destruction of female creators through targeted harassment.

The content of the clip featuring Aftab was spread quickly via WhatsApp and X in late 2024, and Aftab has not yet confirmed that it was authentic. Despite that fact, the unauthorized distribution has resulted in a massive public spectacle.

Khan also experienced a similar privacy violation involving a video leak, which was trending with many searches. However, Khan has denied the authenticity of the video, claiming it was doctored and that existing photos from her photoshoot were used to create the video.

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Just like social media has been establishing itself as a platform for connecting with others, it has also emerged as a battleground to show popularity. As social media continues to grow in its capabilities, the two influencers have continued to flourish within this digital space.

Both females are leading their respective areas of influence, and both are highly regarded by their followers; however, there are vast differences between the types of followers for each female.

The largest number of followers in the female category is Kanwal Aftab, who has amassed over 4 million followers through Instagram. Family is a big part of Aftab's brand with her content primarily consisting of vlogs that focus on Aftab's young daughter, Aizal, her husband Zulqarnain Sikandar and their family excursions.

In contrast to Aftab, Mathira Khan is a much smaller influencer than Aftab (approximately 2.2 million followers). Mathira has been around for a long time; she has a long history as a model and television personality, typically known for her more blunt and controversial opinions on various topics, and most notably her fashion sense.

What's the financial breakdown?

As neither female has publicly shared their net worth; however; between industry experts, there is a strong consensus that Kanwal Aftab most likely earns more money per month than Mathira due to higher "family friendly" engagement with Aftab and the fact that Aftab's high level of activity allows her to get the attention of brands wanting to endorse family related products in a more substantive way.

Mathira does benefit from modelling and television but her income opportunities are more limited; therefore, in the new "influencer economy", with a great follower count generally comes a better opportunity for a higher value sponsorship opportunity and/or deal.

Digital harassment: The new normal?

What is troubling to see with both Aftab and Khan is the constant barrage of digital harassment that both women are subjected to on a daily basis.

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