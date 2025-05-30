Pakistan Intel Officers Pose As Journalists, Bribe CRPF Man For Secret Info

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Assistant Sub-Inspector Moti Ram Jat, a member of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), for allegedly sharing sensitive national security information with Pakistan Intelligence Officers (PIOs) since 2023. Jat, who was posted with the 116th battalion of CRPF in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, was transferred to Delhi five days before the April 22 terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

According to sources, Jat was approached by a woman posing as a Chandigarh-based news reporter from a leading TV news channel, who requested him to share classified information. After initial contact, a man, allegedly a Pakistani intelligence officer, posed as a journalist from the same channel and continued to extract information from Jat. He was paid Rs 3,500 per month and an additional Rs 12,000 for crucial information, which he received in his and his wife's accounts, a report by The Indian Express noted.

“He was allegedly approached by a woman posing as a Chandigarh-based news reporter from a leading TV news channel, who requested that he share some information. After some messages and phone calls, including over video, Jat allegedly started sharing classified documents with her. After two-three months, a man, a Pakistan intelligence officer, started talking to him, posing as a journalist of the same news channel,” said a CRPF source.

Jat allegedly shared information about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the Pahalgam terror attack, the closure of 50 tourist spots due to security reasons, and the movement and strength of CRPF troops. Notably, he shared this information even after it was publicly available.

The CRPF launched an internal inquiry after noticing unusual online activity and later handed Jat over to the NIA. He was arrested in Delhi and remanded to NIA custody until June 6. The NIA has confirmed that Jat was actively involved in espionage activities and received funds from PIOs through various conduits.

“We have arrested Jat. He was actively involved in espionage activity and had been sharing classified information related to national security with PIOs since 2023. We have also found that he was receiving funds from the PIOs through various conduits,” an NIA spokesperson said.

Following his arrest, Jat was dismissed from service. The NIA is further investigating the extent of the espionage network and its implications.