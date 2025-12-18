Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2997696https://zeenews.india.com/india/pakistan-international-airlines-marked-balloon-found-in-india-far-from-loc-security-forces-on-high-alert-2997696.html
NewsIndiaPakistan International Airlines-Marked Balloon Found In India Far From LoC, Security Forces On High Alert
JAMMU AND KASHMIR NEWS

Pakistan International Airlines-Marked Balloon Found In India Far From LoC, Security Forces On High Alert

Unlike dozens of previous sightings in the border districts of Jammu, such as Samba, Kathua, and Rajouri, which are usually within 3-8 kilometers of the border, this balloon was found in Shopian, far from the Line of Control (LoC).

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 09:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pakistan International Airlines-Marked Balloon Found In India Far From LoC, Security Forces On High Alert

Security forces found a "Pakistan International Airlines" (PIA) marked balloon in Shopian's Kwakollah-Haerpora forest area, which is highly significant as it marks the first time such an object has been found deep within the Kashmir Valley. 

Unlike dozens of previous sightings in the border districts of Jammu, such as Samba, Kathua, and Rajouri, which are usually within 3-8 kilometers of the border, this balloon was found in Shopian, far from the Line of Control (LoC).

Finding such an object deep inland raises concern about whether it was naturally drifted by wind or deliberately placed, leading security agencies to examine its origin and any possible reconnaissance or payload implications.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Following the discovery, additional forces were immediately deployed to the forest site for a thorough search operation. This incident is part of a spike in similar discoveries across Jammu and Kashmir this month:

Also Read- J&K Grand Mufti Condemns Nitish Kumar Over Hijab Incident, Calls It ‘Insult’ Of Indian Muslims

Other similar incidents include: 

December 11, 2025: A balloon was recovered in Bishnah, Jammu district.

December 17, 2025: An aircraft-shaped PIA balloon was found near the border in Chacwal Rajpura Samba.

December 17, 2025: Similar sightings were also reported in Himachal Pradesh, leading local police to consult with the Indian Air Force and neighboring states. 

Security Forces On High Alert

Security agencies believe these balloons are often used as tools for distraction or to create panic, though they are treated with extreme caution, given the potential for them to carry narcotics or small improvised devices. 

The balloon is currently with the Jammu and Kashmir Police for forensic analysis. Security agencies found its landing position unusual and are focused on determining the origin and trajectory of the balloon. Officials noted that finding such an object deep inside the Kashmir Valley rather than near the Line of Control (LoC) is rare, and a high-level security review of the area is being conducted.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Syed Khalid Hussain
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar Star Akshaye Khanna Shares His Fitness Formula
govt MNREGA
CM Set To Rename Bengal Job Scheme After Mahatma Gandhi Amid 'G RAM G' Row
National Investigation Agency
NIA Arrests One More Accused From Kashmir In Delhi Red Fort Blast Case
icai ca foundation admit card
ICAI CA Foundation January Session 2026 Admit Card Out At eservices.icai.org
Pakistan Viral Video
Dhurandhar Fever Rising In Pak? Bilawal Bhutto's Event Features Movie's Song
Uttar Pradesh
Fake Fertiliser Sellers To Face Action, Likely To Be Booked Under NSA: Yogi
Election Commission
Supreme Court Asks ECI To Decide On SIR Extension Pleas By Dec 31
Canada
Global Firms Hire More From Indian B Schools; UAE, US Key Destinations
nitish kumar bihar
J&K Grand Mufti Condemns Nitish Kumar Over Hijab Incident
Rohit Prasad
Who Is Alexa’s Key Architect Rohit Prasad - Set To Exit Amazon