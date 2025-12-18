Pakistan International Airlines-Marked Balloon Found In India Far From LoC, Security Forces On High Alert

Security forces found a "Pakistan International Airlines" (PIA) marked balloon in Shopian's Kwakollah-Haerpora forest area, which is highly significant as it marks the first time such an object has been found deep within the Kashmir Valley.

Unlike dozens of previous sightings in the border districts of Jammu, such as Samba, Kathua, and Rajouri, which are usually within 3-8 kilometers of the border, this balloon was found in Shopian, far from the Line of Control (LoC).

Finding such an object deep inland raises concern about whether it was naturally drifted by wind or deliberately placed, leading security agencies to examine its origin and any possible reconnaissance or payload implications.

Following the discovery, additional forces were immediately deployed to the forest site for a thorough search operation. This incident is part of a spike in similar discoveries across Jammu and Kashmir this month:

Other similar incidents include:

December 11, 2025: A balloon was recovered in Bishnah, Jammu district.

December 17, 2025: An aircraft-shaped PIA balloon was found near the border in Chacwal Rajpura Samba.

December 17, 2025: Similar sightings were also reported in Himachal Pradesh, leading local police to consult with the Indian Air Force and neighboring states.

Security Forces On High Alert

Security agencies believe these balloons are often used as tools for distraction or to create panic, though they are treated with extreme caution, given the potential for them to carry narcotics or small improvised devices.

The balloon is currently with the Jammu and Kashmir Police for forensic analysis. Security agencies found its landing position unusual and are focused on determining the origin and trajectory of the balloon. Officials noted that finding such an object deep inside the Kashmir Valley rather than near the Line of Control (LoC) is rare, and a high-level security review of the area is being conducted.