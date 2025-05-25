'Pakistan Is Not Victim But Aggressor': AIMIM Chief Owaisi Reveals Topics Raised In All-Party Delegation To Bahrain

The All-Party Delegation, led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Baijayant Jay Panda, met Abdul Nabi Salman, the First Deputy Speaker of the Council of Representatives, on Sunday. Earlier, the delegation also held a meeting with Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa. The Delegation would carry forth to the world India’s strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism.

Talking to the news agency ANI, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi revealed the topics that were raised by the Delegation in Bahrain as a part of India’s anti-terrorism push.

Here are the top points that were brought up:

1- Terror Attacks In India

“In today's meeting, we presented India's side. We told them that for many years, terrorists aided and trained by Pakistan have been carrying out terror attacks in India, and many people have lost their lives. We gave them all the data. Be it Mumbai blast, train blast, suicide attack in front of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Pulwama, Pathankot attack…” Owaisi said.

He added that India told the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in December 2023 that The Resistance Front (TRF) should be banned.

2- Asim Munir’s Speech

ANI quoted the AIMIM Chief as saying, “We also talked about Asim Munir's speech on April 15, what he said about Kashmir. Pakistan's involvement is also proved by the fact that after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the TRF organisation admitted it twice.”

3- Pak Trying To Create Instability: Owaisi

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said, "We are saying that India does not want this, but the neighbouring country is trying to create instability in India. It is trying to increase hatred between Hindus and Muslims in India. These terrorists come from there. So, a very good meeting was held.”

4- Push For Bringing Pak Back On FATF Grey List

Owaisi stated that the Delegation also said in the meeting that Pakistan should be brought back on the grey list. He added, “Bahrain is going to be a member of the Security Council in 2026-27, so it was better from that point of view as well.”

FATF is the Financial Action Task Force, the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog.

5- Efforts To Destablish…

Owaisi told ANI, “We told them (the Bahrain government) that the efforts being made to destabilise India are not right. Neither is it good for South Asia, nor for the region. They also said that many people from different parts of India live here, so they all agreed that the people of India have made a huge contribution here. We also put forward our point.”

All-Party Delegation To Bahrain

The Indian Embassy in Bahrain said that the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest.

"As part of the visit, MP Jayant Jay Panda and the accompanying parliamentary delegation met Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, where they discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, and emphasized India's commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms," Indian Embassy in Bahrain posted on X.

The all-party delegation, led by BJP's Baijayant Jay Panda, includes AIMIM MP Owaisi, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP Rekha Sharma, BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, and former Indian diplomat Harsh Shringla.

India’s All-Party Outreach

It was announced that in the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven All-Party Delegations will visit key partner countries, including members of the UNSC. Meetings in several countries are underway.

The seven delegations aim to brief various countries on India's response to the gruesome April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

The seven group of delegations will visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria, the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, Denmark, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, Singapore, the UAE, Liberia, Congo, Sierra Leone, the US, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, Russia, Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

Pakistan had launched drone and missile attacks in the Indian territory after the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Later, a ceasefire agreement was reached after the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan contacted his Indian counterpart.

(with ANI inputs)