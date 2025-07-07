Pakistan Is Terrorist Nation And Wants To Derail Situation In Kashmir: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, speaking at a religious function in Larkipora Aishmuqam, Anantnag, today accused Pakistan of attempting to derail the region’s development and sow discord among communities. He labelled Pakistan a “terrorist country” intent on undoing the progress made in Jammu and Kashmir over the past five years, specifically citing the recent Pahalgam attack.

Addressing the gathering, Sinha said, “Pakistan is a terrorist country and is attempting to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir by derailing its development and creating communal rifts.” Referring to the Pahalgam attack, he said it is a recent example of Pakistan’s efforts to disrupt peace and progress in the region.

He urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to remain united to counter Pakistan’s “nefarious designs,” maintain communal harmony, and cooperate with the police and security forces to ensure peace and resist terrorism. He emphasised that India is committed to ensuring justice for the victims of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Sinha highlighted the development achieved in Jammu and Kashmir over the past five years, contrasting it with Pakistan’s role in fostering violence.

He also noted India’s significant economic progress on the global stage.

Referring to the annual worship of Maa Siddhalakshmi, the Amarnath Yatra and Muharram, the Lieutenant Governor said that these events provide an opportunity to spread awareness about the spiritual heritage of Kashmir, which promotes tolerance and acceptance of all religious traditions, viewing them as different paths leading to the same ultimate truth.

“We should spread the message of compassion, selflessness, and the divinity inherent in all beings. We must encourage our youth to treat everyone with respect and dedicate themselves to building a just and humane society,” he added.

The Lieutenant Governor also noted that there is a festive atmosphere throughout Kashmir today. Devotees of Baba Amarnath have arrived, Muharram was observed just yesterday, and today marks the worship of Mata Siddhalakshmi. “This is Kashmiriyat, where everyone participates in each other’s festivals and supports one another. It reflects the restoration of a peaceful and joyous environment in Kashmir,” he said.