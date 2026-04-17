Pakistan is turning Noor Khan Air Base into a ‘fortress’ – Why India should be concerned

New Delhi: Pakistan is expanding and upgrading the Noor Khan Air Base near Rawalpindi, the facility India had destroyed during Operation Sindoor in May last year. Recent satellite images and defence tracking reports suggest new construction activity at the site, including the building of hangars and upgraded infrastructure.

The air base came into spotlight again on April 11-12 when a Vice President JD Vance-led US delegation, which also included US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, landed there to hold negotiations at Islamabad with an Iranian delegation comprising Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and others.

Construction activity at the base

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Satellite images shared by defence analyst Damien Symon show that new hangars are being built at the base. These additions are expected to provide better protection for aircraft and improve operational security at the facility.

The upgrades are also believed to help limit visual monitoring from overhead surveillance systems. This makes it harder to track day-to-day activity at the base. It also reduces visibility through satellite-based intelligence feeds.

The construction work shows an effort to improve the base’s infrastructure. The changes are aimed at making it more secure and easier to manage operations.

Why Noor Khan matters

Located near Islamabad, Noor Khan Air Base, which was earlier known as Chaklala Base, is one of Pakistan’s most important air force installations. Its location close to the capital adds to its operational value as it supports both military and high-level official movements.

The base also serves as an important logistics hub for air operations. It has handled transport aircraft such as C-130 Hercules and IL-78 aerial refuelling tankers, which are used for troop movement, supply transport and extended air missions.

The base is also situated close to Pakistan’s Strategic Plans Division headquarters, which oversees the country’s nuclear assets. The General Headquarters of the Pakistan Army is also located nearby. It places the base is in a tightly controlled military zone.

Damage reported during earlier strikes

The air base was reported to have been damaged during India’s military offensive last year. Satellite images released after the incident revealed massive structural damage across parts of the facility.

Following that episode, reconstruction and expansion work at the site has continued, with an emphasis on strengthening protective infrastructure and restoring operational capacity.

Long-standing international presence

The base has witnessed foreign military activities over the years. During the US-led operations in Afghanistan, it was used as part of logistical support routes for aircraft movement and supply chains. Its role as a transit and logistics point for international military and diplomatic traffic has continued in different forms over time.

The latest reconstructions and upgrades suggest that Pakistan is now working to further strengthen the base’s structure and operational setup as it continues to serve both military and strategic roles near the country’s political centre.