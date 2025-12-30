A video clip of a Chinese national making derogatory remarks and harassing burqa-clad women in the F-10 Markaz area of Islamabad has caused immense controversy on different social media platforms. The video has escalated a heated debate regarding sensitivity, foreign nationals, and what defines the relationship between Pakistan and China.

Harassment In Broad Daylight

This is a video clip, which originally circulated on the platform X (renamed from Twitter), in which a young man, thought to be from China, is approaching women wearing traditional burqas in a bazaar.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

From the video footage, the male is seen waving towards the females with packs of cigarettes, with consistent appeals of "hello" or "how are you." This is accompanied by reactions from the females, who ignore his gestures and walk away. A second person, identified as a social partner of the youth, is seen laughing in the video, likely recording the moment.

A Chinese man disrespectfully offered cigarettes to Muslim women in Pakistan. They roam around like gangsters, mocking people, while no one dares to question them. This is what happens when foreigners effectively own your country through massive loans. pic.twitter.com/80wvJTeqDL — Fazal Afghan (@fhzadran) December 29, 2025

This video showcases him walking by a food vendor, picking up some food to eat without paying for it, and then walking away while his accomplice giggles in the background.

Islamabad Police Starts Probe

The incident gained the attention of the local law enforcement agencies in a short span of time as it was labeled by thousands of concerned citizens. In a statement made by the Islamabad Police on X, the law enforcement agency confirmed that it has come across the clip, adding, "Legal action has been initiated."

Even with the police acknowledgment, there has not been an official statement from the Chinese Embassy or from senior Pakistani officials so far.

Local Backlash: Requests For Cultural Recognition

This video has invoked massive criticism on various social media platforms by users in Pakistan. People claim the act is unacceptable and defies the teachings of Islam in Pakistan.

Public Disrespect: It was argued that giving women cigarettes in a conservative society is an act of disrespect.

Double Standards: Several users reminded that if a foreign national behaved in this manner in China, there certainly would be severe government repercussions, making it okay to demand the same here in Pakistan.

However, there were calls from the minority for calm, with some speculating that the gesture may have been misinterpreted, as it is customary in certain regions of China for people to share cigarettes as an amicable gesture.

Geopolitical Tensions: The Indian Perspective

This issue widened beyond boundaries, garnering a very large response from Indian social media bloggers. Some of them used this issue to criticise the "CPEC-backed" reliance of Pakistan on China, arguing that the absence of fear from the youth emanates from the strong economic grip which China has on Islamabad.

Comments have included everything from concern over the issue of "sovereignty" to derisive comments about the "Iron Brother" relationship, as the incident has come to the notice of Indian observers as a consequence of one-sided foreign relations.

The Wider Context

Now However, this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the conflict of interest between foreigners and the Pakistani populace. Even though the "All-Weather Friendship" between the two countries remains a cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy, experts suggest that such grassroots-level cultural clashes could foster public resentment if not addressed transparently by the authorities.

ALSO READ | Is Your Phone A Time Bomb? What The Latest College MMS Leak Tells Us About Digital Safety