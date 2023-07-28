Pakistan Islamia University Sex Scandal: 5500 VIDEOS Of Female Students, DRUGS Found At Islamia University Bahawalpur - SHOCKING Details Suggest Army Major's Hand

In a shocking turn of events, a scandal of immense proportions has come to light, shaking the very foundations of higher education in Pakistan. The Pakistan University Sex Scandal has sent shockwaves across the nation, with the Islamia University Bahawalpur Sex Scandal taking center stage. Thousands of explicit videos allegedly depicting female students falling victim to drugging and sexual assault have been recovered from varsity staff, casting a dark cloud over the reputation of the esteemed institution.

Accused: The Son of a Federal Minister

Amidst the grim details, one of the accused in this sordid affair is none other than the son of federal minister Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema. His alleged involvement in drugs and the sexual exploitation of hundreds of female students at Islamia University Bahawalpur has sent shockwaves throughout the country, leading to severe questioning of the country's leadership and moral compass.



Implicated Authority: The Security Chief

Even the top security official, Major Ijaz Shah, has been drawn into the abyss of the scandal, allegedly embroiled in the Islamia University Bahawalpur Sex Scandal. The accusations against him are both shocking and deeply troubling, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the university's security apparatus.

Dark Secrets Unveiled: Aphrodisiac Pills and Offensive Recordings

A report by Global Village Space has exposed the depths of the scandal, revealing that Major Ijaz Shah's arrest led to the discovery of several aphrodisiac pills and drugs in his possession. In addition, a trove of offensive recordings and pictures of IUB students and employees surfaced, all linked to the Pakistan University Sex Scandal. These disturbing revelations have left the nation reeling in disbelief and anger.

Protecting Reputation: Allegations of Political Interference

The scandal's impact reached the highest levels of power when Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, the father of the accused, was warned about the potential political damage arising from the explicit videos involving his son. The minister's alleged attempts to cover up the Pakistan University Sex Scandal by reaching out to police officers purportedly related to him have raised serious questions about the fairness of the investigation and the rule of law.

Demand for Cover-up: The Disturbing Request

In an astonishing twist, Cheema is said to have demanded the arrest of Major Ijaz Shah and the confiscation of the explicit videos and images to prevent his son's involvement from being exposed, intensifying the scandal's gravity and raising ethical concerns.

**The Dark Confession: Exploitation and Blackmail**

As the investigation deepened, Major Ijaz Shah's confession revealed a sinister modus operandi. Monitoring security cameras at IUB, he allegedly filmed unsuspecting female students engaging in seemingly ordinary activities, such as hugging friends, smoking under trees, or near university buildings. These seemingly innocuous videos were then used to blackmail the vulnerable students, with threats of public humiliation if they did not comply with the demands of the perpetrators.

**The Unthinkable Reality: Sexual Exploitation in Influential Homes**

The Global Village Space report has painted a grim picture, suggesting that Major Ijaz Shah, in collusion with influential gang members, including the son of Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, subjected terrified female students to sexual exploitation in their homes. This horrifying revelation has only intensified the anger and anguish felt across the nation.

**Launching the Investigation: A Special Five-Member Team**

In response to the growing public outrage, the Punjab police have formed a special five-member investigation team to delve deep into the drug-related incidents and sexual exploitation that have marred the Islamia University Bahawalpur Sex Scandal. The team comprises experienced officers, including SP Investigation, DSP Crime, and DSP Legal, along with SHOs and inspection officers from relevant police stations, all tasked with uncovering the truth behind the Pakistan University Sex Scandal.

**Forensic Examination: Strengthening the Case**

A ray of hope amid the darkness of the scandal, the ongoing forensic examination of the 5,000 explicit videos found on Major Ijaz Shah's mobile phone aims to bolster the evidence in the Pakistan University Sex Scandal investigation. Additionally, the revelation that 113 students at the university have a history of drug involvement further complicates an already devastating case.

**A Call for Change: Ensuring Campus Safety**

As Pakistan grapples with the horrifying revelations emerging from the Islamia University Bahawalpur Sex Scandal, a nationwide conversation has ignited concerning the safety and security of students on university campuses. The scandal's shocking nature calls for immediate action to safeguard students and ensure a secure educational environment across the country. As the nation demands justice, unity prevails in the pursuit of truth in this distressing chapter of the Pakistan University Sex Scandal.