Pakistan is sweating bullets. Just 40 hours after the Delhi blast, India has released a new video from Operation Trishul, a massive military exercise near the Pakistan border and it's sending shockwaves through Islamabad's power corridors. The footage shows Indian forces at peak combat readiness: roaring fighter jets, precision drone strikes, and thundering artillery that's making Pakistan's rulers lose sleep.

PM Modi Convenes Emergency CCS Meeting After Delhi Terror Attack

The timing couldn't be more calculated. Fresh from his Bhutan visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday immediately convened a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting to discuss the Delhi terror attack. The meeting paid tribute to victims and made one thing crystal clear: this was a heinous terrorist act orchestrated by anti-national forces, and the perpetrators will face justice. When asked about India's response, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav declared that the country's zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism remains firmly in place.

Operation Trishul: India's Biggest Military Exercise Since Operation Sindoor

Operation Trishul is India's largest joint military exercise since Operation Sindoor six months ago, the surgical strikes that devastated nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, killing over 100 militants, including relatives of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar. Pakistan hasn't recovered from that blow; its Rahim Yar Khan airbase still lies in ruins. Now, with another terror attack on Indian soil, the Indian Army has sent an unmistakable message: we're ready for any operation, just waiting for the government's green light.

Apache Helicopters And T-90 Tanks Display India's Combat Readiness

The exercise showcased India's military prowess at 12,500 feet altitude with paratroopers dropping from the skies, American Apache AH-64E helicopters, the "flying tanks" acquired post-Operation Sindoor, raining hellfire missiles on simulated enemy positions, and T-90 tanks obliterating targets in Jaisalmer's desert terrain. Indigenous drones and anti-drone systems demonstrated their lethal capabilities as Indian forces simulated recapturing forward posts from enemy occupation.

Delhi Blast Investigation Trail Leads To Pakistan's Jaish-e-Mohammed

But what's terrifying Pakistan isn't just the hardware, it's the evidence trail. Investigators arrested Dr. Adil from Saharanpur on November 5th. His brother, 32-year-old Dr. Muzaffar Ahmed Rather, fled to Dubai two months ago and allegedly crossed into Pakistan to meet Jaish-e-Mohammed handlers. Intelligence agencies suspect Dr. Muzaffar is an active Jaish operative who was directing the doctors' terror module. If confirmed, this becomes crucial evidence linking Pakistan directly to the Delhi attack, just as the Kashmir cleric Irfan and Dr. Shaheen Shahid's connections point to the same terror outfit.

Lashkar-e-Taiba And Jaish-e-Mohammed: History Of Joint Terror Operations

Islamabad is on edge because both Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, the organizations decimated in Operation Sindoor , have a history of working together. They carried out the December 13, 2001 Parliament attack using the same method: a car bomb. Just days before the Delhi blast, an associate of Hafiz Saeed had warned that Delhi would be "shaken." Now, that threat has come true, and Pakistan seems to realize what’s coming next.

Pakistan On High Alert

The fear is palpable. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif desperately blamed India for a blast in Islamabad's court complex on November 11, while Defence Minister Khawaja Asif pointed fingers at Afghanistan. Their contradictory statements reek of panic; they know the Delhi investigation trail leads straight to Rawalpindi. Pakistan's National Assembly just rushed through constitutional amendments granting Army Chief Asim Munir unprecedented powers as Chief of Defence Forces, consolidating control over all three military branches. Fighter jets are on standby at all Pakistani airbases, NOTAMs are issued, and air defense systems are activated.

The blast happened in Delhi, but the panic is all in Pakistan. As they say, evil deeds bring evil consequences. Pakistan planted the bomb; now it's sweating over the inevitable retaliation.