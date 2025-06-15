Pakistan Lying About Shooting Down Rafales During Operation Sindoor: Dassault CEO

New Delhi: Dassault Aviation CEO Éric Trappier has strongly rejected Pakistan’s claims that it shot down three Indian Rafale fighter jets during the recent military clash under Operation Sindoor. Speaking to French magazine Challenges just before the Paris Air Show, Trappier said, “The reports of Indian Rafales being lost are inaccurate.” He expressed strong confidence in the Rafale’s capabilities, highlighting its operational excellence and survivability in combat situations. Trappier also stated that while the Rafale might face challenges against the US F-22 due to its stealth and air superiority, it is superior to the F-35 in versatility and better than any Chinese fighter jet currently available.

Pakistan’s Changing Statements and Lack of Evidence

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has made contradicting statements about the number of Indian Rafales shot down. While Pakistani Air Force officials initially claimed three Rafales were destroyed, the Prime Minister later said in Azerbaijan that four Rafales had been shot down. In some speeches, he even claimed as many as six Indian aircraft were downed, but these numbers have not been consistent.

Despite these claims, Pakistan has not provided any concrete evidence to support the claims that Indian jets, including Rafales, were shot down. Fact-checking by independent analysts and the Indian government has found no credible proof, such as wreckage or verified imagery, to verify Pakistan’s statements. However, the images and videos circulated online were later debunked as old, unrelated, or manipulated content.

Indian Response

India has officially denied Pakistan’s claims of shooting down multiple jets. In an interview with Bloomberg, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan categorically said that India was able to understand the tactical mistake it made, remedy it, rectify it, and then implement it again after two days flying all its jets again, carrying out long-range strikes.

Reports on Pakistani Losses

Some Indian publications have reported that Pakistan lost several of its own aircraft during the conflict, citing official sources. However, there has been no official confirmation from the Indian government about these claims. What is confirmed, though, is the loss of at least one Pakistani Saab 2000 Erieye Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft. Retired Pakistani Air Marshal Masood Akhtar admitted in an interview that this high-value surveillance plane was destroyed during India’s Operation Sindoor on the night of May 9–10 in Bholari.

Background: Operation Sindoor

India launched Operation Sindoor in response to a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which killed 26 tourists on April 22. On May 7, Indian forces targeted nine terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir using precision airstrikes. The operation aimed to send a strong message against cross-border terrorism while avoiding escalation by steering clear of Pakistani military installations.