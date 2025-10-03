‘Pakistan Must Be Held Accountable’: India’s Big remark On PoK Protest

Amid the ongoing protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday strongly criticised Pakistan's actions in the region and called it “horrific human rights violations.”

Jaiswal addressed the weekly press conference and stated that several protests in PoK and the brutalities by Pakistani forces against innocent civilians constitute horrific human rights violations. He emphasized that the unrest in PoK is a 'natural consequence of Pakistan's oppressive' approach toward the region.

“We believe that it is a natural consequence of Pakistan’s oppressive approach and systemic plundering of resources from these territories, which remain under its forcible and illegal occupation. Pakistan must be held accountable for its horrific human rights violations,” he said.

