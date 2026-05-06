Pakistan Navy rescues stranded Indian ship MV Gautam in Arabian Sea in a rare rescue operation | VIDEO
In a significant humanitarian mission, the Pakistan Navy’s PMSS Kashmir rescued the Indian vessel MV Gautam after it was left drifting in the Arabian Sea. Following a request from MRCC Mumbai, technical and medical aid was provided to the 7-member crew before the Indian Coast Guard took over monitoring.
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In a rare display of naval cooperation and compassion, the Pakistan navy and the Pakistan maritime security agency (PMSA) have come to the aid of a merchant vessel, MV Gautam, stuck in the Arabian Sea due to a power breakdown. After a power failure caused by a generator malfunction, an Indian vessel, MV Gautam, started drifting helplessly in the sea on May 3.
Request for assistance and action
The distress signal was sent to Pakistani authorities by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Mumbai. The MRCC Mumbai requested the assistance of the authorities in Islamabad, who responded by deploying the ship 'PMSS Kashmir.'
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Emergency help rendered
After reaching the scene, Pakistani technical and medical teams boarded the stricken ship to take stock of the situation. According to military spokespersons:
- Food and medicines: Food supplies along with necessary medicines were provided to the stranded crew members.
- Technical assistance: Technical assistance was provided to stabilize the drifting vessel.
- Communication: Support was given to the vessel to remain stable in drifting with an average speed of 1.5 knots.
India Coast Guard watches over floating threat
According to sources, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Regional Headquarters in Gandhinagar was informed about the incident late on May 4th. At 8:45 PM, the vessel had already been located within the Indian SRR region, about 262 nautical miles off Dwarka Lighthouse.
ICG Ship Rajratan was sent to the location for establishing contact with the drifting vessel. However, ICG reports indicate that the drifting ship possessed a limited capability for communications, being equipped with only a battery-powered VHF radio and AIS.
Navigational threat and further actions
Based on analysis conducted by the Pakistani technical crews, the engine of the MV Gautam was deemed irreparably damaged. Therefore, the ship is drifting without propulsion and lighting, making it a "significant navigational hazard" to other commercial vessels using the Arabian Sea shipping lane.
In light of that, the Indian Coast Guard has approached Director General of Shipping in Mumbai, requesting the shipowners to organize a private tug for towing purposes.
International outlook: In fact, this is not the first successful operation carried out by the Pakistan Navy recently; the previous one involved the rescue of 18 merchant ship crewmembers stranded in the northern Arabian Sea.
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