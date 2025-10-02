Pakistan Planning Attack On India From Gujarat Side? Rajnath Singh Warns Pak Over Military Buildup At Sir Creek

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday warned Pakistan against any misadventure and affirmed that India is capable of giving a decisive response that will alter the geography and history of the area. Defence Minister Singh's remark came amid reports of military buildup by the Pakistani Army on their side of the Sir Creek. He said that while India has tried to resolve the border issue through dialogue but Pakistan's intention is questionable.

Rajnath Warns Pakistan

Speaking to the Indian Armed Forces after attending a multi-agency capability exercise and performing the Shastra Poojan ceremony at the Lakki Nala Military Garrison in Kutch, Singh said India has repeatedly tried to resolve the border dispute through dialogue, but Pakistan's unclear intentions and recent military build-up near the area are concerning.

"Even after 78 years of independence, a dispute over the border in the Sir Creek area is being stirred up. India has made several attempts to resolve it through dialogue, but there is a flaw in Pakistan's intentions; its intentions are not clear. The way in which the Pakistan army has recently expanded its military infrastructure in areas adjacent to Sir Creek reveals its intentions," he said.

भारत की सीमाओं की रक्षा भारतीय सेनाएं और BSF मिल कर मुस्तैदी से कर रही है। अगर सर क्रीक इलाके में पाकिस्तान की ओर से कोई भी हिमाकत की गई तो उसे ऐसा करारा जबाव मिलेगा कि इतिहास और भूगोल दोनों बदल जाएगा: रक्षा मंत्री श्री @rajnathsingh — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) October 2, 2025

India Will Change Region's Geography: Singh

Rajnath Singh added that the Indian Army and BSF are vigilantly guarding the borders. "The Indian Army and BSF are jointly and vigilantly protecting the borders of India. If any misadventure is attempted from the Pakistan side in the Sir Creek area, it will receive such a decisive response that both history and geography will change. In the 1965 war, the Indian Army had demonstrated the capability to reach Lahore. Today in 2025, Pakistan should remember that one route to Karachi passes through the creek," he said.

Sir Creek Row

Sir Creek is a 96-kilometer-long tidal estuary disputed between India and Pakistan, situated between Gujarat’s Kutch region and Pakistan’s Sindh province. India maintains that the boundary should run through the middle of the creek, while Pakistan argues it should be drawn along the eastern bank, closer to India. The area holds strategic significance as it impacts maritime boundaries and exclusive economic zone (EEZ) rights in the Arabian Sea.

Singh On Operation Sindoor

Rajnath Singh said that during Operation Sindoor, Indian armed forces successfully thwarted Pakistan's attempts to challenge India's sovereignty, demonstrating their capability to locate and neutralise threats. Singh said that the worship of weapons during Shastra Pooja symbolises India's commitment to using its military power to protect dharma and justice. He cited examples from the Ramayana and Mahabharata, emphasising that wars in Indian tradition were fought to uphold righteousness, not merely for victory.