'Pakistan pleaded for cessation of fighting during Operation Sindoor': India at UNSC

India has informed the UN Security Council that the Pakistani military directly “pleaded” for an end to Operation Sindoor, dismissing Islamabad’s claims of external intervention.

“We will do whatever is required to protect and ensure the safety and security of our citizens,” India’s Permanent Representative, P Harish, said on Monday. He emphasised that terrorism “can never be normalised as Pakistan wishes to do.”

Harish outlined the timeline of Operation Sindoor, which targeted Pakistan-based terrorist infrastructure following the attack on tourists in Pahalgam on 22 April last year. “Till May 9, Pakistan was threatening more attacks on India, but on May 10, the Pakistani military called our military directly and pleaded for a cessation to the fighting,” he stated.

He highlighted the extent of damage caused to Pakistani air bases, including destroyed runways and burnt-out hangars, noting that images documenting the destruction are already in the public domain.

India’s military response, he said, was measured and responsible. The attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, was carried out by The Resistance Front, an affiliate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, a group designated as a terrorist organisation by both India and the United States.

“India’s actions were measured, non-escalatory, responsible and focused on dismantling the terrorist infrastructure and disabling terrorism,” Harish explained. He added that the operation was in furtherance of the UN Security Council’s call to hold “the perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and brought to justice.”

Harish did not mention US President Donald Trump, who has previously claimed credit for ending the conflict through diplomacy and threats of tariffs, and suggested he deserved a Nobel Peace Prize.

During the Council’s open debate on “Reaffirming international rule of law”, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, labelled Operation Sindoor as “unprovoked military aggression” and raised the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, as well as Kashmir-related concerns.

Dismissing Pakistan’s claims, Harish stated, “The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and will always remain, an integral and inalienable part of India.” On the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, he said India was “compelled to finally announce that the treaty will be held in abeyance until Pakistan, a global epicentre of terror, credibly and irrevocably ends its support for cross-border and all other forms of terror.”

Harish criticised Pakistan for using UN forums to legitimise terrorism, saying, “This hallowed chamber cannot become a forum for Pakistan to legitimise terrorism.” On the topic of the rule of law, he urged Pakistan to introspect, pointing to the 27th Amendment to the Pakistani Constitution, which he said had effectively established military supremacy by giving lifetime immunity to the country’s chief of defence forces.

(With IANS inputs)