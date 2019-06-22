Imran Khan aide tweets Sachin Tendulkar's photo as that of Imran Khan, gets trolled on Twitter

There's seems to be no end to embarrassing moments and gaffes by top Pakistani leaders. Twitterati once again had a field day after Naeem ul Haque – special assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan – posted Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s photo on Twitter Saturday and captioned it as ‘PM Imran Khan 1969’. This major goof-up comes within a week of Khan attributing Rabindranath Tagore's quote to Khalil Gibran, and getting massively trolled on Twitter for it.

As soon as Haque posted the photo, Twitter broke out with hilarious comments and memes. One fan posted the childhood picture of Virat Kohli and captioned it "Inzamam-ul-Haq 1976" while another posted Imran's photo and captioned it “Sachin Tendulkar, 1988”.

PM Imran Khan 1969 pic.twitter.com/uiivAOfszs — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) June 21, 2019

Another tweeted photo Bollywood actor Salman Khan's photo and captioned it “Shoaib akhtar”.

Shoaib akhtar pic.twitter.com/rm4yXULw0w — Fauxy R E B E L (@GadhviLaxman) June 22, 2019

There were over 1,900 comments on the tweet, most sharing funny memes. Here are a few more:

PM Imran Khan with youth icon Bilawal Bhutto pic.twitter.com/rYC5TYYttN — डॉ. परिमल त्रिपाठी aka यारे मोहन ‘इलाहाबादी’ (@GhasPhoosDoctor) June 22, 2019

Some also photoshopped their faces on Sachin Tendulkar`s face, taking the trolling to a new level.

The toughest inning I ever played Yadien yaad ati Hain pic.twitter.com/AgULSzOWCg — Chaudhry Nabeel (@DrNabeelChaudry) June 22, 2019

Several Pakistani journalists also called out this epic gaffe. A journalist with local Pakistani channel tweeted, “Someone sent pic to Naeem ul Haq bhai and he tweeted it as sent. Many friends from PTI told him it's Sachin Tendulkar but NuH bhai said no, he doesn't look like Sachin, looks like IK, and didn't delete or correct.”

Someone sent pic to Naeem ul Haq bhai and he tweeted it as sent. Many friends from PTI told him it's Sachin Tendulkar but NuH bhai said no, he doesn't look like Sachin, looks like IK, and didn't delete or correct. — Gharidah Farooqi (@GFarooqi) June 22, 2019

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wrongly attributed a famous quote of Indian poet and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore to Lebanese-American poet Khalil Gibran on Wednesday. Tagore's inspirational quote goes as: “I slept and dreamed that life is all joy. I woke and I saw that life is all service. I served and I saw that service is joy.” Sharing the quote, the Oxford-educated Khan wrote, “Those who discover and get to understand the wisdom of Gibran's words, cited below, get to live a life of contentment.”

Those who discover and get to understand the wisdom of Gibran's words, cited below, get to live a life of contentment. pic.twitter.com/BdmIdqGxeL — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 19, 2019

Within minutes, Twitterati spotted the gaffe and mercilessly trolled Khan. The tweet garnered over 35,000 likes, retweeted over 7,400 times and more than 4,500 people commented on it.

After Pakistan lost to India by 89 runs on Sunday in the ongoing World Cup, the cricket team was massively trolled online by their countrymen, with many criticising the players' fitness level.