Pakistan PM Imran Khan extends solidarity to Indian people affected by COVID-19 surge

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday (April 24) expressed support to the people of India in the wake of a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the country and extended their sympathies to the affected families.

The Prime Minister Tweeted, “I express my solidarity with the Indian people who are facing the deadliest wave of COVID-19. We pray for the speedy recovery of those affected by the epidemic around the world, including our neighbors. We must fight this scourge of humanity together.”

میں کوروناء (COVID-19) کی مہلک ترین لہر کاسامناکرنےوالےہندوستانی عوام سے یکجہتی کا اظہار کرتاہوں ۔ ہم اپنےہمسایوں سمیت دنیا بھر میں وباء کی زد میں آنے والوں کی جلد شفایابی کیلئے دعاگو ہیں۔ انسانیت پر حملہ آور اس آفت کا ہمیں باہم مل کر مقابلہ کرنا چاہئیے۔ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021

Qureshi said the COVID-19 crisis is yet another reminder that humanitarian issues require responses beyond political consideration.

"We express our support to the people of India in the wake of the current wave of #COVID19 infections that has hit our region hard. On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the affected families in #India," Qureshi tweeted.

Pakistan continues to work with the SAARC countries to foster cooperation to tackle the pandemic, he said.

A record single-day rise of 3,46,786 coronavirus cases pushed India's tally of infection to 1,66,10,481, while active cases crossed the 25-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The death toll rose to 1,89,544 with a record 2,624 more fatalities in a day, according to the data.

Pakistan has reported 157 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest since last year, while the new number of cases recorded were 5,908, the health ministry said on Saturday.