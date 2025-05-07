Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Reacts To India’s Airstrikes; Flight Services Hit In J&K, Other Areas — Top Points

After the Indian Army carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that a resolute response is already underway. He said that the entire nation stands united behind its armed forces, and our morale and resolve remain unshaken.

“The treacherous enemy has launched a cowardly attack on five locations within Pakistan. This heinous act of aggression will not go unpunished. Pakistan reserves the absolute right to respond decisively to this unprovoked Indian attack — a resolute response is already underway. The entire nation stands united behind its armed forces, and our morale and resolve remain unshaken,” Sharif said in a post on X.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the brave officers and soldiers of Pakistan. The people of Pakistan and its forces are fully prepared to confront and defeat any threat with our strength and determination. The enemy will never be allowed to achieve its malicious aims,” he further stated.

The remarks came as Pakistan confirmed that Indian missile strikes had hit three locations – Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and the Ahmed East area of Bahawalpur. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is on high alert following the airstrikes, hampering flight service to and from Jammu and Kashmir.

Hours after India avenged the Pahalgam terror attack which claimed the lives of 26 people, Indigo Airlines said that flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Chandigarh, and other places are impacted due to changing airspace conditions.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to changing airspace conditions in the region, our flights to and from #Srinagar, #Jammu, #Amritsar, #Leh, #Chandigarh and #Dharamshala are impacted. We request you to check your flight status at https://bit.ly/31paVKQ before reaching the airport,” Indigo said in a post on X.

Here Are Top Updates

1. According to the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), "Some time ago from now, India launched air strikes on the Subhanullah mosque in Bahawalpur's Ahmed East area, Kotli and Muzaffarabad at three places from the air." He noted that Pakistan Air Force jets were airborne in response, "Pakistan will respond to this at a time and place of its own choosing."

2. India's Ministry of Defence confirmed that the strikes were part of "Operation Sindoor", targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

3. The ministry stated, "Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted." The operation followed the "barbaric" Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. A detailed briefing on the operation is expected later.

4. A heavy exchange of artillery fire is taking place at the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday, after the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor to carry out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).

5. According to the Ministry of Defence, the Indian Army’s late-night attack came in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, in which 26 people were killed.

6. The government reiterated its commitment to hold those responsible accountable. A detailed briefing on 'Operation Sindoor' will be held later today, the Ministry added. In a prior post on X, the Indian Army also said, "Justice is served. Jai Hind!"