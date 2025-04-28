Pakistan PMO Shares Photo of Army Chief Asim Munir Amid Missing Rumors After Pahalgam Attack

As tensions rise after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 27 civilians dead, rumours circulated about Pakistan Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir going missing, allegedly. A number of Indian media outlets, quoting local sources, reported that Munir had gone missing or was in hiding in a Rawalpindi bunker — reports that could not be confirmed independently.

Pakistan PMO Posts Group Photo

Against mounting speculation, the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted a group photo from Abbottabad featuring Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sitting alongside General Munir. The tweet was captioned:

"Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir (NIM), and officers of PMA Kakul in a group photo with the graduating officers of 151st Long Course at PMA Kakul, Abbottabad. April 26, 2025."

The step was interpreted as an effort to prove that Munir is still active and on duty.

India Suspends Indus Waters Treaty

Following intelligence reports reportedly placing Pakistan-based groups behind the Pahalgam attack, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty — a historic first in the tense relationship of the two nuclear powers. Islamabad criticised the action as "illegal."

Controversial Remarks by Munir

General Munir has also been in the limelight for his inciting remarks. A few days ago, he referred to Kashmir as Pakistan's "jugular vein." Talking again at the Abbottabad event, Munir repeated the 'two-nation theory' that Hindus and Muslims "are different in all respects."