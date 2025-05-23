'Pakistan Proved It Sponsors Terrorism': Home Minister Amit Shah After Operation Sindoor

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing the Border Security Force (BSF) Investiture Ceremony in the national capital on Friday, hailed the Indian Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor and said that it targeted the terrorists, but Pakistan's response proved that it has sponsored terrorism in India.

Shah added that when the Pakistani Army attempted to attack India's civilian and military establishments, the Indian Army responded with a strong retaliation.

The news agency ANI quoted him as saying, "We believed that we had attacked the terrorists, but Pakistan proved that it sponsors terrorism. Pakistan is considering the attack on terrorists as an attack on itself. When the Pakistani army tried to attack our civilian bases and our military establishments, the Indian army gave a strong reply."

In his address, Shah added that Operation Sindoor is a collaboration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "strong political will", accurate information from India's intelligence gathering agencies, and the Army's display of lethality.

The Union Home Minister said, "Operation Sindoor is when our Prime Minister's strong political will, accurate information from our intelligence gathering agencies, and the army's amazing display of lethality came together. Operation Sindoor is formed when all three come together."

"Our country has been facing Pakistan-sponsored terrorism for many decades. Pakistan has carried out many big incidents for years, but it has not been given a proper response. In 2014, Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, a government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party was formed and the first big attack was on our soldiers in Uri, they dared to burn them alive and we did the work of giving a befitting reply to the terrorists by entering the terrorist hideouts for the first time by doing surgical strikes immediately after Uri," he added.

Shah praised the role of BSF during Operation Sindoor and also said, "When it was decided that one force would provide security on one border, BSF was given the responsibility of guarding the two most difficult borders - Bangladesh and Pakistan - and given your capabilities, you have secured it very well."

Pakistan had launched drone and missile attacks on India after the Indian Armed Forces had set in motion Operation Sindoor during the wee hours of May 7 to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were gunned down.

(with ANI inputs)