/A 200-year-old temple sold for a shopping mall? Inside the multi-crore real estate war exploding in Pakistan right now

An ancient Hindu temple in Pakistan has become the flashpoint of a fierce battle over whether a protected heritage site can be aggressively converted into a commercial shopping complex. Valued at a staggering Rs 2.5 Crore, the historic property has triggered a massive real estate scandal. Notably, the temple is officially on Pakistan's cultural heritage list under the Antiquities Act of 1975, which strictly bans the demolition or alteration of listed monuments without explicit official approval.
Public protests intensified in mid-October, peaking on Wednesday, when demolition workers arrived at the site to begin pulling down the structure.
On Saturday, authorities in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan officially stepped in and sealed the historic Ram Leela Temple in Rahim Bazaar, temporarily halting the conversion of this culturally significant site into a commercial property. The decisive move came just days after local civil society activists physically intervened to prevent the immediate demolition of the building for a commercial plaza construction, as reported by Dawn.
According to Dawn, the temple had previously been sealed by Assistant Commissioner Hamid Siddiq following initial public protests, which temporarily froze all construction activities at the site.
The latest sealing has raised fresh concerns among residents and heritage groups about the future of the historic building. This development coincided with a joint emergency meeting of civil society representatives and members of the Hindu community to map out resistance against the demolition plans. Participants strongly opposed the proposed commercial plaza and urged elected representatives to immediately raise the corruption issue in Pakistan's National Assembly.
The meeting took place at the office of Sohail Ahmed Azmi, president of the local civil society organisation. Former provincial assembly member and Hindu community representative Kishore Kumar, social worker Muhammad Nauman, and several other prominent local figures attended the gathering.
During the meeting, participants highlighted the deep historical profile of the Ram Leela Temple, a 200-year-old sacred site situated in the heart of Rahim Bazaar. It is officially recognized as one of the 400 protected cultural heritage properties by Pakistan's Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and the Department of Archaeology and Museums. They warned that allowing a multi-crore deal to demolish the structure would severely threaten the preservation of the city's historical and cultural identity.
Civil society members pledged to launch a collective resistance against any action that could damage the area's heritage. They announced that representatives from the business community, local trader associations, literary circles, and heritage organisations would completely block further attempts to destroy the historically significant building.
Participants further questioned the legality of the proposed commercial plaza, alleging that developers pushed through a highly questionable Rs 2.5 crore deal. They accused relevant municipal authorities of unlawfully permitting construction at the temple site, despite lacking the legal power to authorise projects on protected heritage lands.
As for next steps, the local Hindu community, led by former provincial assembly lawmaker Kishore Kumar, is preparing to escalate the matter directly to the Speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly. They are demanding a formal, transparent inquiry into how local authorities could grant commercial development permits for a protected heritage site in the first place.
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