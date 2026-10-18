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  • /A 200-year-old temple sold for a shopping mall? Inside the multi-crore real estate war exploding in Pakistan right now

A 200-year-old temple sold for a shopping mall? Inside the multi-crore real estate war exploding in Pakistan right now

Discover how a questionable Rs 2.5 Crore commercial plaza deal sparked massive public protests, forcing authorities to step in and seal Pakistan's historic 200-year-old Ram Leela Temple.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 05:45 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 05:47 PM IST
A 200-year-old temple sold for a shopping mall? Inside the multi-crore real estate war exploding in Pakistan right now
Image Credit: ANI. Representative image.

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