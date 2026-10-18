/A 200-year-old temple sold for a shopping mall? Inside the multi-crore real estate war exploding in Pakistan right now

During the meeting, participants highlighted the deep historical profile of the Ram Leela Temple, a 200-year-old sacred site situated in the heart of Rahim Bazaar. It is officially recognized as one of the 400 protected cultural heritage properties by Pakistan's Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and the Department of Archaeology and Museums. They warned that allowing a multi-crore deal to demolish the structure would severely threaten the preservation of the city's historical and cultural identity.