Pakistan reacts to RSS’ call for keeping the dialogue window open between India-Pak

The recent remarks by senior RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale advocating that India should not close the doors for dialogue with Pakistan have drawn attention, and in a significant development, Islamabad has reacted positively to recent comments from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader advocating for dialogue and restoration of ties, describing such voices within India as a "positive development."

In a press conference at the Pakistan Foreign Ministry, a spokesperson responded to questions about statements from Indian figures, including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, former R&AW chief AS Daulat, and RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, urging the restoration of dialogue with Pakistan. The Pakistan ministry noted that “Voices within India calling for dialogue are obviously a positive development... we will see if there is an official reaction to those voices in India,” according to reports from the press conference.

The development comes after RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, widely regarded as the organisation’s number two, has said that while India must continue taking a strong stand against Pakistan and cross-border terrorism, it should not close the doors for dialogue and engagement.

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Speaking in a podcast with PTI, Hosabale emphasised, “India should always be ready to engage in dialogue with Pakistan. That is why diplomatic relations are maintained, trade and commerce continue, and visas are being given. So we should not stop these, because there should always be a window for dialogue.”

Hosabale described Pakistan as a “pinprick” that repeatedly tries to create incidents like Pulwama and Pahalgam. He noted the absence of trust in Pakistan’s political and military leadership due to major terror attacks, including 26/11, Pulwama, and Pahalgam.

“Pakistan is like a pinprick, trying to create incidents like Pulwama and Pahalgam. We have to answer appropriately according to the situation, because the security and self-respect of a country and nation have to be protected,” he said.The RSS leader urged the “government of the day,” the BJP-led government, which sees the RSS as its ideological fountainhead, to take serious note of Pakistan’s continued support for terrorism.

Pakistan reacts to RSS comments on talks



"Voices within India calling for dialogue are obviously a positive development...will see if there is an official reaction to those voices in India"



Transcript from Pakistan foreign ministry press conference: pic.twitter.com/id9Hxo8c1W — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 14, 2026

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Hosabale recalled the approach of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who pursued dialogue while standing firm on security. He specifically mentioned Vajpayee’s historic bus journey to Lahore and noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also invited Pakistan’s leadership for his swearing-in ceremony.

“Everything has been tried, but more such efforts should continue,” Hosabale said, while also expressing hope for the possible resumption of sporting ties between the two countries.

He further stressed the potential role of civil society and people-to-people contacts, citing the deep cultural and historical connections between India and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has reacted positively, while also denying any comments on back-channel diplomacy, and also hoping for an official response from India to ‘voices’ calling for the restoration of dialogue.

