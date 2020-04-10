हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan ceasefire violation

Pakistan resorts to heavy firing along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, 4th consecutive ceasefire violation

Pakistan resorts to heavy firing along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Kupwara, 4th consecutive ceasefire violation

Pakistan on Friday resorted to heavy unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. This is the fourth consecutive day that Pakistan has violated the ceasefire. Pakistan has been carrying out its nefarious activities even as the entire world is fighting the deadly coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. 

The heavy firing took place in Keran sector of north Kashmir. There have been no reports on injuries or loss of lives. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Pakistan on April 10 also violated ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch district. The Pakistan Army started heavy firing by targeting the Indian Army posts and residential areas in Kirni, Kasba and Shahpur sectors of the district. The firing started at 5.30 pm in the evening. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

Tags:
Pakistan ceasefire violationJammu and Kashmir ceasefire violationceasefire violation
Corona Meter
  • 6412Confirmed
  • 504Discharged
  • 199Deaths

Full coverage

