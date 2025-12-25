New Delhi: India has achieved another milestone in its defence capabilities with the successful completion of user trials for the Akash-NG (New Generation) missile system. Conducted at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha, this trial confirmed that the missile meets all operational standards and is ready for induction into the Indian Army and the Air Force.

The Akash-NG is an upgraded version of the earlier Akash missile and is designed to neutralise fast-moving aerial threats with greater efficiency.

During the tests, it demonstrated its ability to intercept targets at varying altitudes and distances. It successfully engaged low-flying, nearby targets as well as high-altitude threats at extended ranges. The missile also proved effective against high-speed and low radar signature targets, demonstrating its enhanced capability.

According to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the system meets all performance and safety requirements. The earlier version of Akash had already played a pivotal role during Operation Sindoor in neutralising aerial threats from Pakistan. The Akash-NG is set to surpass even that level of effectiveness.

It is a medium-range and mobile surface-to-air missile (SAM) system that is fully indigenous. It has a range of 70-80 kilometres, much higher than the 25-30 kilometres of the previous version. The missile can engage targets at altitudes between 30 metres and 20 kilometres and travels at 2.5 times the speed of sound. It is powered by a dual-pulse solid rocket motor, which is lighter and more efficient than the older ramjet design.

Its indigenous radio-frequency (RF) active seeker provides precise guidance during the terminal phase, while its multifunction radar (MFR) can conduct surveillance up to 120 kilometres and fire control up to 80 kilometres.

The system can track and engage up to 10 targets simultaneously, making it highly resistant to saturation attacks, and offers 360-degree coverage with electronic counter-countermeasure (ECCM) capabilities. Its compact size and lighter weight also make deployment easier.

The missile is capable of intercepting a variety of aerial threats, including fighter jets, helicopters, drones, cruise missiles and air-to-surface missiles. Its deployment along India’s borders will significantly strengthen the country’s air defence.

For instance, if positioned near the Pakistan border in sectors such as Punjab or Rajasthan, the system can intercept enemy aircraft or drones flying over nearby cities like Lahore.

Similarly, deployment along the China border in areas such as Ladakh or Arunachal Pradesh would allow it to counter threats originating from across the border.

The Akash-NG is a crucial part of India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-reliant India) initiative, reducing dependence on imports and strengthening indigenous defence production.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, the Air Force and industry partners for the successful trials, highlighting the missile’s role in enhancing India’s aerial defence capabilities.

With its induction into the armed forces expected soon, the Akash-NG will provide a robust shield against aerial threats and further cement India’s strategic defence preparedness.