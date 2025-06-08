Pakistan’s Claim Of Destroying Su-30 Fighter At Adampur Air Base Debunked By Expert

Pakistan was once again left red-faced after its claim that its army had attacked and damaged a Sukhoi-30MKI at India's Adampur air base during a four-day military conflict last month was refuted by a top OSINT imagery analyst.

In a post on X, Damien Symon, a top OSINT imagery analyst, pointed out that Pakistan used pre-conflict images to promote its narrative about Operation Sindoor.

“New report alleges a direct hit at India's Adampur Air Base by Pakistan damaged a Su-30, however a review reveals this image taken in March 2025, pre-conflict actually shows a MiG-29 undergoing maintenance, the dark soot near the engine test pad is routine, not battle damage,” he said in a post on X.

New report alleges a direct hit at India's Adampur Air Base by Pakistan damaged a Su-30, however a review reveals this image taken in March 2025, pre-conflict actually shows a MiG-29 undergoing maintenance, the dark soot near the engine test pad is routine, not battle damage pic.twitter.com/GOC1NVRX9I — Damien Symon (@detresfa_) June 8, 2025

Symon, the OSINT imagery analyst, has also debunked Pakistan's claim of destroying the S-400 radar in India. He said that the image being circulated as proof by Pakistan predates the recent Indo-Pak conflict, as it was taken in February 2025.

“An image is being circulated now as a Pakistan destroyed S-400 radar in India, a review however indicates it's likely just oil stains at Bhuj military base's vehicle service yard, also the image predates the recent Indo-Pak conflict as it was taken in February 2025,” Symon said on X. An image is being circulated now as a Pakistan destroyed S-400 radar in India, a review however indicates it's likely just oil stains at Bhuj military base's vehicle service yard, also the image predates the recent Indo-Pak conflict as it was taken in February 2025 pic.twitter.com/Y850jfk4n9

— Damien Symon (@detresfa_) June 6, 2025