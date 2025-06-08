Advertisement
PAKISTAN

Pakistan’s Claim Of Destroying Su-30 Fighter At Adampur Air Base Debunked By Expert

A top OSINT imagery analyst Damien Symon has pointed out that Pakistan used pre-conflict images to promote its narrative about Operation Sindoor.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2025, 06:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pakistan’s Claim Of Destroying Su-30 Fighter At Adampur Air Base Debunked By Expert (Photo credit: @detresfa_)

Pakistan was once again left red-faced after its claim that its army had attacked and damaged a Sukhoi-30MKI at India's Adampur air base during a four-day military conflict last month was refuted by a top OSINT imagery analyst.

In a post on X, Damien Symon,  a top OSINT imagery analyst, pointed out that Pakistan used pre-conflict images to promote its narrative about Operation Sindoor.

“New report alleges a direct hit at India's Adampur Air Base by Pakistan damaged a Su-30, however a review reveals this image taken in March 2025, pre-conflict actually shows a MiG-29 undergoing maintenance, the dark soot near the engine test pad is routine, not battle damage,” he said in a post on X. 

