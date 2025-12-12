Pakistan’s New Gamble: Asim Munir Poised To Deploy Lashkar Terrorists Against Afghan Taliban

Pakistan appears to be shaping a new strategy against the Afghan Taliban, even as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif faces repeated embarrassment on global platforms. Behind the scenes, Army Chief General Asim Munir is believed to be drawing up a fresh plan that involves deploying Pakistan-backed terror groups into the conflict.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of Pakistan’s emerging strategy and the growing friction between militant factions and the Afghan Taliban.

Watch Here:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A recent video statement by Qari Yaqoob Sheikh, deputy commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba and a close aide of Hafiz Saeed, has intensified speculation. In the clip, the Lashkar terrorist warns the Afghan Taliban that if they refuse to accept Pakistan’s ceasefire conditions, the group will enter the battlefield against them. Given the close alignment between Pakistan’s military leadership and Lashkar-e-Taiba, observers believe such a threat could not have been issued without Munir’s approval.

According to experts, Munir’s objective is not full-scale conflict but pressure. Lashkar and the Afghan Taliban share a relationship that spans more than thirty years. Lashkar-e-Taiba was originally established in Afghanistan’s Kunar region, and both Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi completed their terror training there. When the Taliban first took power, Lashkar fighters also joined their battles against the Northern Alliance.

This long association, however, has deteriorated sharply over the past ten months. Groups once described as “jihadi brothers” now view one another with distrust. The rift widened after Lashkar militants in Pakistan aligned with ISKP (Islamic State Khorasan Province) in July, a faction considered the Taliban’s sworn enemy. Matters escalated on 9 October when, during tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, senior Lashkar operatives attempted to pressure the Taliban into accepting Pakistan’s demands. Instead of complying, the Taliban issued a fatwa calling for retaliation.

The recent shift has raised doubts about whether Munir’s pressure tactic will have any effect. Analysts point out that Hafiz Saeed’s terror network is significantly weaker than the Taliban in both manpower and military capability.

The situation also echoes a well-known remark by Taliban founder Mullah Omar, who once said: “Jihadis stay with us only as long as they need us. The day that need ends, they will deceive us and run away.” That assessment, say observers, appears increasingly relevant as Lashkar’s position towards the Taliban changes.