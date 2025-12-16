Pakistan’s ‘Sinister’ Plot Exposed, Army Unveils Turkish Drone Captured During Operation Sindoor – Watch

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Monday (December 15) displayed a Turkish-made drone that was shot down during recent military clashes with Pakistan. Held ahead of Vijay Diwas, the unveiling highlighted the drone’s origins and the threat it posed, offering a rare glimpse into the advanced unmanned aerial vehicles used in cross-border operations.

The drone was shot down on May 10, the final day of the four-day Operation Sindoor. Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi was present during the display, which was held in the run-up to the 54th Vijay Diwas celebrations.

Classified as a ‘kamikaze’ UAV, the Yiiha drone was designed to explode upon impact. On the day of the interception, it was flying at an altitude of approximately 2,000 metres. Military sources confirmed that it had been launched from the Lahore International Airport with its intended target being Jalandhar in Punjab.

Drone Capabilities And Technical Details

The UAV was an uncrewed combat drone (UCAV) carrying nearly 10 kilograms of explosives. It was remotely controlled and engineered to detonate on collision. The drone had a wingspan of around two metres and was powered by a 170cc two-stroke engine.

VIDEO | On the eve of Vijay Diwas, the Indian Army displayed a reconstructed Turkish kamikaze drone Yiiha shot down during Operation Sindoor on May 10.



The Indian Army’s Air Defence Unit (AAD) successfully intercepted and neutralised it mid-air, preventing potential destruction on the ground.

Following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with airstrikes. The operation led to four days of intense military tension between the two countries. The confrontation ended after Pakistan requested a cessation of hostilities.

During this period, Pakistan attempted to deploy multiple single-use drones like the Yiiha against Indian military and civilian sites. Nearly all of these drones were intercepted and shot down by Indian forces, showing the preparedness and efficiency of India’s air defence systems.