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Pakistan’s soft-target plot exposed as security forces activate ‘Proactive Shield’ across J&K

The enhanced measures primarily focus on the roughly 400 brick kilns in Kashmir most of them in Budgam in central Kashmir and in Kulgam and Shopian in south Kashmir. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Pakistan’s soft-target plot exposed as security forces activate ‘Proactive Shield’ across J&K
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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