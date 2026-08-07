/Pakistan’s soft-target plot exposed as security forces activate ‘Proactive Shield’ across J&K

Suhail Mir, owner of a brick kiln in Chatergaam, described the steps taken on the ground: “For the security of the non-local labourers, we have taken several measures. Security forces visit at least two to four times a day to check on them. We have deployed three chowkidars around their quarters, installed CCTV cameras throughout the premises, and close the gates at 6 p.m. After that, no one is allowed to enter or leave. These measures have been implemented across the area.”