/Pakistan’s soft-target plot exposed as security forces activate ‘Proactive Shield’ across J&K

Fresh intelligence gathered by agencies after intercepting communications between terrorist handlers in Pakistan and operatives in Jammu and Kashmir has put security forces on high alert across the region.
According to intelligence sources, Pakistan is plotting more terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and possibly elsewhere in the country to divert global attention from the third phase of voting scheduled for August 10 across the Poonch division in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Active terror operatives in the region have been instructed to pick soft targets: mostly unarmed people who can draw attention, such as migrant workers, members of minority communities, and security personnel posted at isolated locations. Beyond Jammu and Kashmir, the instructions allegedly extend to targeting security installations, camps, crowded public places, transport hubs, and key government institutions.
In response, authorities have ordered the deployment of additional forces in sensitive areas, tighter surveillance, intensive vehicle checks, and swift action against any suspicious activity, primarily in Jammu and Kashmir.
The move comes after the recent twin attacks in south Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir Police, working with other security agencies, have issued a fresh advisory specifically for migrant labourers, especially those employed at around 400 brick kilns across the Valley. Security measures have been stepped up throughout the region.
Migrant workers and their families living in isolated or scattered locations, particularly around brick kilns, have been directed to shift immediately to more populated areas closer to security establishments. All newly arriving non-local labourers must now register at the nearest police station, where their identity and intended place of stay undergo strict verification before permission is granted.
Brick kiln owners have been instructed to install 24x7 CCTV cameras linked to both their own systems and local police stations, set up night halogen lights to keep the premises brightly lit, and restrict labourers’ movement after 6 p.m.
Suhail Mir, owner of a brick kiln in Chatergaam, described the steps taken on the ground: “For the security of the non-local labourers, we have taken several measures. Security forces visit at least two to four times a day to check on them. We have deployed three chowkidars around their quarters, installed CCTV cameras throughout the premises, and close the gates at 6 p.m. After that, no one is allowed to enter or leave. These measures have been implemented across the area.”
Police have visited residences and workplaces of migrant workers, collected details of all non-local labourers, and continue regular checks. “We have paid these labourers in advance, and it would be a disaster if they decided to leave,” Mir added.
Night patrolling, area domination exercises, and surveillance have been intensified at vulnerable spots, including brick kilns and areas with high concentrations of migrant workers. Labourers have been advised to stay indoors after dark and report any suspicious movement immediately through emergency helpline numbers circulated in their areas.
Dipu, a migrant labourer, said: “The police have asked us to inform them immediately if we notice any suspicious movement or unfamiliar person. They have arranged chowkidars to guard the area where we stay. The gates are closed at 6 p.m., and we are not allowed to go out after that. CCTV cameras have also been installed all around, and most of these measures have been put in place for our security.”
Sunil Kumar, another migrant labourer, shared: “We were a little scared in the beginning, but after the police and security personnel started visiting us regularly, we began to feel safer. CCTV cameras have been installed all around, security guards have been posted at the gates for our protection, and the police visit several times a day. They have also taken down our details and are making sure we are safe. We feel very secure here now.”
The enhanced measures primarily focus on the roughly 400 brick kilns in Kashmir most of them in Budgam in central Kashmir and in Kulgam and Shopian in south Kashmir. Every labourer at these sites is now registered with the concerned police stations and has been given emergency contact numbers. Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Armed Police Forces, and the Army are conducting regular day-and-night patrols in these areas.
Tourist spots are also under increased watch, along with Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. Security around important government buildings, offices, and establishments has been strengthened to counter any attempted attacks.
Meanwhile, security forces have launched an extensive manhunt for Mohammad Latif Bhat, a 22-year-old local Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist from Khrevan Chadar in Kulgam district. He is wanted in connection with the recent twin terror attacks. A reward of Rs 15 lakh has been announced for information leading to his arrest, and posters with his photograph have been displayed across Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities have assured that the identity of informants will remain strictly confidential.
Officials emphasise that the intensified security measures aim to prevent further attacks and protect migrant workers, tourists, pilgrims, civilians, and political workers. Continuous surprise search operations, frisking, and enhanced night patrolling are underway from the Line of Control to hinterland areas, towns, and cities, covering prominent government buildings, security establishments, and highways with tunnels.
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