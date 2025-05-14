Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2901123https://zeenews.india.com/india/pakistan-s-terror-support-exposed-sharif-govt-to-pay-rs-14-crore-to-terrorist-masood-azhar-for-airstrike-losses-2901123.html
NewsIndia
PAKISTAN

Pakistan’s Terror Support Exposed: Sharif Govt To Pay Rs 14 Crore To Terrorist Masood Azhar For Airstrike Losses

Pak PM Sharif to pay Rs 14 crore to JeM chief Azhar for 14 kin killed in Indian airstrikes on terror camps, raising concerns of terror funding.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 14, 2025, 06:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pakistan’s Terror Support Exposed: Sharif Govt To Pay Rs 14 Crore To Terrorist Masood Azhar For Airstrike Losses JeM chief Masood Azhar (File photo)

New Delhi: Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, a UN-designated terrorist, is likely to receive Rs 14 crore in compensation from the Pakistan government after the deaths of 14 family members in Indian airstrikes.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a sweeping relief package, promising Rs 1 crore per deceased to the legal heirs of those killed in the strikes, as per a Pakistan PMO press release.

Executed under ‘Operation Sindoor’ in the wee hours on May 7, the airstrikes targeted terrorist infrastructure in Bahawalpur, Pakistan’s 12th-largest city and a JeM stronghold, located roughly 400 km from Lahore.

The measured, coordinated and precision strikes destroyed JeM’s headquarters, housed at Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah – which is also known as the Usman-o-Ali campus.

A statement linked to Azhar revealed the casualties included his wife, elder sister, brother in law, nephew, niece and five children from his extended family.

As the potential sole legal heir, Azhar could claim Rs 1 crore for each of the 14 deceased, totaling Rs 14 crore.

The “relief assistance”, which also includes rebuilding homes destroyed in the strikes, has strirred international debate. Indian defence officials have already clarified that the May 7 operations were surgical – striking only terror camps and sparing civilian zones.

Pakistan’s pledge to reconstruct these structures has raised alarms, with India poised to scrutinise whether they will be repurposed for terrorist activities.

The development underscores the ongoing tensions between the two countries, with New Delhi expected to closely monitor Islamabad’s actions amid concerns about the potential misuse of relief efforts.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK