Pakistan Secretly Rebuilding Terror Camps, Reorganising Terrorists: Intel Report

Pakistan is back to its basics of terrorism, but with a new strategy this time. According to a recent intelligence report, the Pakistan Army, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and other government agencies of Pakistan are supporting major terror organizations to rebuild bunkers destroyed during Operation Sindoor. At least 13 new terror camps and launchpads are being constructed using new methods and techniques.

Intelligence reports indicate that the Pakistan Army, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and some government departments of Pakistan are providing substantial funds and assistance to rebuild these facilities, especially near the Line of Control in PoK and the International Border in Jammu.

The report mentions that Pakistan is rebuilding at least 13 launchpads and terror camps in PoK, including Kel, Shardi, Dudhniyal, Athmuqam, Jura, Lipa Valley, Tandapani, Nayyali, Jankot, and Chakothi. Additionally, four launchpads along the International Border in the Jammu region — Masroor, Chaprar, and a drone centre at Shakargarh — are being reactivated.

This time, the reconstruction is being done differently, taking all future operations into account and using technology. To evade Indian surveillance and minimise losses from potential future attacks, Pakistan is adopting a new approach by building small, high-tech camps. These "mini camps" are designed to train 20–30 terrorists at a time, whereas earlier camps used to train 70–80 terrorists.

These camps are set in dense forests and equipped with advanced technologies like radar camouflage and satellite masking.

The report said the ISI has reportedly promised significant funds, with some sources citing that 100 crore Pakistani rupees have been allocated for reconstruction efforts.

All this was decided at a crucial meeting held in Bahawalpur, a stronghold of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), in June, which was intercepted by Indian intelligence agencies. The meeting was attended by top commanders of Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), and The Resistance Front (TRF), as well as some top ISI operatives who are accused of playing a role in coordinating and supporting terrorist activities. The agenda of the meeting focused on reorganizing operational commanders, redistributing weapons, and resuming recruitment efforts in Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir.

The report said the discussions focused on rebuilding terror launchpads and training camps destroyed during Operation Sindoor. The strategy involves setting up small camps in forested areas near the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), using high-tech facilities to evade Indian surveillance, employing techniques such as radar camouflage and satellite masking, and appointing operational commanders, possibly to replace those killed during Indian strikes in Operation Sindoor.

Plans were also drawn up to intensify recruitment efforts in Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir to increase the number of terrorists depleted by India’s counter-terror operations. This includes targeting locals and leveraging networks in PoK.

This comes after the deadly attack on civilians by the TRF in Pahalgam on April 22. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, in which 24 missile strikes were carried out in 25 minutes, destroying nine terror camps, including the Bahawalpur-based Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters, Muridke-based Lashkar-e-Taiba base, and hideouts in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) such as Sawai Nala, Abbas, and Barnala. The operation killed around 100 terrorists and was described as a response to the Pahalgam attack, with no Pakistani military or civilian targets involved.

After the operation, tensions escalated, and Pakistan launched drone and missile attacks on Indian military installations, which were foiled by India. A ceasefire was later declared. However, India has clearly stated that any terrorist action will be treated as an act of war and has said that Operation Sindoor has not ended — any further provocation will be met with double the strength.

Rashid Rahil (defense journalist) said, "If it is true that terrorists are building their bunkers in forest areas and they have the support of the Pakistani establishment, then the Indian government will not remain quiet because the Prime Minister, while speaking on Operation Sindoor, has said that we have taught them a lesson, and those who do not learn the lesson, we will teach them in future. I do not believe that the intelligence agencies of India or the army will remain quiet. If they do something like this, it will be answered with full force."

The United Nations Security Council has also condemned the Pahalgam attack, calling for accountability and blaming the TRF and Lashkar-e-Taiba for the attack.

The report also stated that some unconfirmed sources indicate possible Chinese involvement. The reports claim that Chinese companies are providing technical and logistical support, possibly including advanced technologies such as radar camouflage and satellite masking, to help Pakistan build small, high-tech terrorist camps in the dense forested areas of PoK to evade Indian surveillance.