Pakistan shells forward areas along LoC in J&K's Poonch, jawan killed

New Delhi: An Indian soldier was killed and three others were injured as Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district along the Line of Control on Saturday (February 9). According to a defence official, the Pakistani Army resorted to unprovoked firing of small arms and mortar shelling on the forward villages and post along the Line of Control in the Poonch district.

The Pakistani troops initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation at around 3.45 pm on Saturday by firing small arms and mortar shells along the Line of Control (LoC) in Degwar sector of Poonch, killing the Indian soldier, read a defence statement.

Indian Army mounted an effective retaliation and cross-border firing between the two sides was underway when the last report was received, the statement added.