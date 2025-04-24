Pakistan Shuts Airspace For Indian Airlines: Will It Impact Airfares? Longer Routes, Higher Fuel Use To...

Pakistan Closes Its Airspace: In a move that could significantly impact Indian aviation, Pakistan on Thursday closed its airspace to Indian airlines, particularly affecting international flights departing from North India. As a result, westbound flights — those headed toward Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Middle East, Europe, the UK, and North America — will now require longer flight paths, leading to increased fuel consumption and potentially higher airfares. The decision to shut the Pakistani airspace in retaliation to India's measures following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

A review of recent flight routes from Delhi Airport suggests that Pakistan’s decision will disrupt the operations of several Indian carriers. Industry insiders told The Indian Express that although it's early to fully assess the implications, operational costs for airlines are bound to rise — and this could ultimately burden passengers. In contrast, international carriers from other countries may continue to use Pakistani airspace, giving them a competitive edge over Indian airlines.

The last time Pakistan shut its airspace for an extended period — following the Balakot airstrikes in 2019 — Indian airlines reportedly suffered losses of around Rs 700 crore due to detours and increased fuel use. Air India, which operates most long-haul international flights to Europe and North America, was hit the hardest.

Low-cost carrier IndiGo, which has recently expanded its international network into the Caucasus and Central Asia, issued a travel advisory for passengers. The airline announced delays of up to 90 minutes for flights from Delhi to Baku and Tbilisi, while its Delhi-Almaty service was cancelled. IndiGo advised customers to request refunds via its website.

So far, Indian airlines have refrained from commenting on the potential financial impact. However, sources say carriers are currently evaluating the situation and working on realigning their flight paths. Flights from cities like Delhi, Lucknow, and Amritsar may now be rerouted through Gujarat or Maharashtra before proceeding westward.

In the coming days, the full financial and operational implications are expected to become clearer. Major Indian carriers, including Air India, IndiGo, Air India Express, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet, operate international flights to various Western destinations, many of which regularly pass over Pakistani airspace.

To recall, Pakistan had completely shut its airspace on February 26, 2019, after Indian Air Force strikes in Balakot. It was only reopened in July 2019. By then, the estimated collective loss for Indian carriers had already exceeded Rs 550 crore and later rose to around Rs 700 crore. During that period, average flight durations increased by 70 to 80 minutes.