Operation Sindoor: After the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, hitting nine terrorist strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the Islamic State had engaged in an air assault targeting Amritsar's Golden Temple.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Major General Kartik C Seshadri, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Infantry Division, informed that in the attempt to target the Golden Temple, Pakistan engaged in an air assault with aerial weapons, including drones and long-range missiles. This attempt was "anticipated" and foiled by the Indian Army.

"Knowing that the Pakistan Army does not have any legitimate targets, we anticipated that they would target Indian military installations, civilian targets, including religious places. Of these, the Golden Temple appeared to be the most prominent. We mobilised additional modern air defence assets to give a holistic air defence umbrella cover to Golden Temple," Major General Seshadri said.

Indian forces were alert, and the army air defence gunners "thwarted" the Pakistan Army's attempt and shot down all drones and missiles targeted at the Golden Temple.

"On 8th May early morning, in the hours of darkness, Pakistan carried out a massive air assault with unmanned aerial weapons, primarily drones and long-range missiles. We were fully prepared since we had anticipated this, and our brave heart and alert army air defence gunners thwarted Pakistan Army's nefarious designs and shot down all drones and missiles targeted at the Golden Temple. Thus, not allowing even a scratch to come on our holy Golden Temple," the GOC added.

A gruesome terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam claimed 26 lives, and consequently, India announced a series of diplomatic and punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960, declaring The Defence, Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi as Persona Non Grata. Ships bearing Pakistani flags were also barred from visiting any Indian port. Following this, the Operation Sindoor was launched.

Major General Seshadri continued that in Operation Sindoor, "befitting" strikes were carried out on terror targets; altogether nine sites were hit.

"Consequent to the Pak Army-sponsored dastardly terrorist attack on innocent tourists, both domestic and international, the nation's anger under able leadership took the form of Operation Sindoor, wherein befitting punitive strikes were carried out on exclusive terror targets. Nine targets were hit. Of the nine targets, seven were exclusively destroyed by the Indian Army," Seshadri said.

The Major General added that the Indian Armed Forces targeted multiple sites with "absolute precision" during the Operation and struck areas like Muridke and Bahawalpur.

"Of these (nine) targets, Muridke, which is in proximity to Lahore, houses the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) headquarters and also the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) headquarters at Bahawalpur, which were struck with absolute precision. Soon after the strikes, we issued a statement clarifying that we intentionally did not target any Pakistani military or civilian infrastructure," he added.

Indian Army Demonstration

The Indian Army on Monday also showcased a demonstration of how Indian Air Defence systems, including AKASH missile system, L-70 Air Defence Guns, saved the Golden Temple in Amritsar and cities of Punjab from Pakistani missile and drone attacks.

#WATCH | Amritsar, Punjab: Indian Army shows a demo of how Indian Air Defence systems, including AKASH missile system, saved the Golden Temple in Amritsar and cities of Punjab from Pakistani missile and drone attacks. pic.twitter.com/3HchX0yHJI — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2025

The soldiers of the Panther Division of the Indian Army, in a video, delivered a strong message stating that India has launched Operation Sindoor, aiming to uproot terrorism.

A soldier narrated, "We are representatives of the panther... We will enter and kill the enemy from within, now we don't fear anyone. There is revenge in the mind, there is passion in the heart, and pride in the eyes. To uproot terrorism, India has launched Operation Sindoor."

#WATCH | Amrisar, Punjab: Soldiers of the Panther Division of Indian Army say "...We are representatives of the panther...We will enter and kill the enemy from within, now we don't fear anyone. There is revenge in the mind, there is passion in the heart and pride in the eyes. To… pic.twitter.com/EwGljIqUS8 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2025

After India launched Operation Sindoor, Pakistan launched a swarm of drone and missile attacks on India, most of which were intercepted by the Armed Forces.

(with ANI inputs)