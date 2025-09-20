Pakistan Terror Groups Relocate To Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Following India’s Operation Sindoor: Report

Following India's precision strikes in Operation Sindoor in May, which targeted and destroyed nine major terrorist bases in Pakistan and killed over 100 militants affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), there has been a significant shift in the operational bases of Pakistan-sponsored terrorist groups.

Media reports indicate that groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) are relocating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Punjab to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) region near the Afghanistan border.

Jaish-e-Mohammed Expands Training in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Recent reports indicate that JeM is actively expanding its training center, Markaz Shohada-e-Islam, located in Mansehra, KPK. At the same time, Hizbul Mujahideen, led by former Special Services Group commando Khalid Khan, is building a new camp called "HM-313" in Bandai, KPK. Construction of this camp began immediately after the Indian Armed Forces precision strikes during the India-Pakistan Conflict.

In addition, Jaish-e-Mohammed is preparing for a recruitment drive in Peshawar on September 25th. This event will commemorate Yusuf Azhar, brother of Jaish-e-Mohammed leader Masood Azhar, who was killed during Operation Sindoor. At this rally, Jaish-e-Mohammed is expected to adopt a new name, al-Murabitun, meaning "Defenders of the Land of Islam," a reference to an al-Qaeda affiliate based in West Africa.

Media reports confirm increased construction and logistics activities at Jaish-e-Mohammed's Mansehra base, underscoring the group's aggressive efforts to rebuild and expand its training operations in the region.

Lashkar-e-Taiba Threat

This development comes as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) reportedly issued fresh threats against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video that has surfaced online this week.

A nearly two-minute clip, allegedly filmed during a public event in Bahawalpur around September 17, and now going viral online, shows LeT deputy chief Saifullah Kasuri, also known as Khalid, threatening retaliation for India’s “Operation Sindoor,” which targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Pahalgam attack in May 2025.

Kasuri emphasized that Lashkar’s resolve continues to be firm and indicated their intention to take control of the rivers, dams, and all of Jammu and Kashmir.

Lashkar-e-Taiba deputy chief further alleged that the Pakistani government and military financially supported the reconstruction of Lashkar’s Muridke headquarters, which was damaged during the airstrikes.

Kasuri, a senior commander of LeT, is reportedly the mastermind behind the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. He is also believed to have ties with The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy group of Lashkar.

Jaish Leader On Operation Sindoor

Additionally, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Ilyas Kashmiri has claimed that Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir instructed senior officers to attend the funerals of militants killed during India’s Operation Sindoor.

In a video circulating online, Ilyas said that the Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters (GHQ) ordered that the deceased militants be given a final salute. He added that Corps commanders were directed to participate in the funeral processions in uniform and ensure security.

Ilyas also claimed that after escaping from Tihar Jail following the IC-814 hijacking, Jaish chief Maulana Masood Azhar was provided shelter in Pakistan, with Balakot serving as a base for planning his operations in Delhi and Mumbai.

India carried out Operation Sindoor on May 6–7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. In a major overnight offensive, the Indian Armed Forces targeted nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, striking at the core infrastructure of two of the region’s most notorious terror groups — Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). According to reports, the strikes resulted in the deaths of over 100 militants.

