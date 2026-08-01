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  • /Pak handlers tracked CM Suvendu Adhikari, plotted fake-uniform infiltration at Delhi CJP protest

Pak handlers tracked CM Suvendu Adhikari, plotted fake-uniform infiltration at Delhi CJP protest

Bengal STF arrests 2 JeM operatives tracking CM Suvendu Adhikari for Pak handlers. Plot exposed to sabotage CJP Jantar Mantar protest using police uniforms.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 11:51 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 11:51 PM IST
Pak handlers tracked CM Suvendu Adhikari, plotted fake-uniform infiltration at Delhi CJP protest
Image Credit: Howrah: Suvendu Adhikari Addresses Press Conference. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Pak handlers tracked CM Suvendu Adhikari, plotted fake-uniform infiltration at Delhi CJP protest
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