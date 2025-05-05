Pakistan Test-Fires 2nd Missile Amid Rising India Tensions After Pahalgam Terror Attack | WATCH

As tensions soar between India and Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan on Monday test-fired its second missile in just three days, signaling increased military posturing in the region.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed that Pakistan had successfully tested the Fatah surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 km. The test is in line with the current military exercise 'Exercise Indus' and was intended to check the operational readiness, navigation capability, and improved accuracy of the missile.

The test is the culmination of Saturday's training firing of Abdali Weapon System, a surface-to-surface ballistic missile, which can target up to 450 kilometers away.

Pakistan today conducted a successful training launch of a FATAH Series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometers as part of ongoing Ex INDUS. pic.twitter.com/hPf1SCJ3t8 — Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (@demp_moib) May 5, 2025

These incidents follow the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 individuals—majority of them tourists. The attack was attributed to an offshoot of Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which led India to take prompt retaliatory actions.

In retaliation, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, canceled visas granted to Pakistani citizens, and tightened border security. At the same time, Pakistani troops have continued unprovoked ceasefire breaches along the Line of Control (LoC), with exchange of fire being reported for the 11th straight night as of May 4–5. India has retaliated with strong retaliatory action.

India Exhibits Military Readiness

India, however, has asserted its military strength. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the armed forces "full operational freedom" to act as they deem fit. Last week, the Indian Air Force conducted Exercise Aakraman with frontline fighter aircraft like Rafales, while the Navy showcased combat readiness across strategic seas.

On Friday, IAF aircraft carried out a spectacular "land-and-go" mission on a section of the Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh—a demonstration of India's speed of deployment.

As both countries are intensifying military exercises and diplomatic tensions are running high, the situation is precarious with international stakeholders closely watching events in the region.