Pakistan Ties Up With Trump Family’s World Liberty Affiliate on USD1 Stablecoin

Pakistan on Wednesday announced that it has signed an agreement with a firm linked to World Liberty Financial, the primary cryptocurrency venture of US President Donald Trump’s family, to explore the use of World Liberty’s USD1 stablecoin for cross-border payments, according to Reuters.

The Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority said in a statement that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SC Financial Technologies, a relatively little-known firm described as an “affiliated entity” of World Liberty.

The agreement aims to facilitate dialogue and develop technical understanding around emerging digital payment architectures.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The development marks one of the first publicly disclosed partnerships connecting World Liberty, a crypto-based financial platform launched in September 2024, with a sovereign state.

Meanwhile, the United States State Department is reportedly set to pause visa processing for applicants from 75 countries. The pause will reportedly take effect on January 21.

The pause is reported to stay in effect indefinitely until the US State Department completes a reassessment of visa processing.

According to the Hindustan times reports, Pakistan is also in the list.

However, ANI reported, citing Fox News, that the affected countries include Somalia, Russia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Nigeria, Thailand, and Yemen, among others.