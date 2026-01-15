Pakistan Ties Up With Trump Family’s World Liberty Affiliate on USD1 Stablecoin
Pakistan signed an MoU with a firm linked to Trump-family-backed World Liberty Financial to explore using its USD1 stablecoin for cross-border payments, marking an early sovereign partnership with Reuters reporting.
Pakistan on Wednesday announced that it has signed an agreement with a firm linked to World Liberty Financial, the primary cryptocurrency venture of US President Donald Trump’s family, to explore the use of World Liberty’s USD1 stablecoin for cross-border payments, according to Reuters.
The Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority said in a statement that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SC Financial Technologies, a relatively little-known firm described as an “affiliated entity” of World Liberty.
The agreement aims to facilitate dialogue and develop technical understanding around emerging digital payment architectures.
The development marks one of the first publicly disclosed partnerships connecting World Liberty, a crypto-based financial platform launched in September 2024, with a sovereign state.
