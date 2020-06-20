Pakistan violates ceasefire along Kashmir's Uri sector; two civilians injured

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan on Saturday (June 20, 2020) once again violated ceasefire in North Kashmir's Rampur URI sector targeting Indian posts and civilian areas. The Indian Army quickly retaliated, however, two civilians were injured during the violation attempt by Pakistan.

This is the sixth ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the last 10 days. The Pakistan army fired mortar shells and used light arms. They targeted Nambla and Rustum post of in Hajipeer Rampur sector.

Villagers living in Nambla and Hajipeer Sector got affected to the ceasefire as panic gripped in these village. In order to save themselves, people were seen running for cover said a local resident of the area.

An official said, ''This morning Pakistani rangers resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation which was retaliated to by the Indian army.'' He said Pakistani rangers violated the ceasefire and targeted the forward post of the Indian army along the line of control (LoC).''

Senior Superintendent of police (SSP), Baramulla Abdul Qayoom said ''Pakistan violated ceasefire in Nambla in URI’s sector. Two civilians injured in mortar shelling by Pakistan. He further said, ''The violation attempt started at 9:30 am when Pakistan started shelling mortar light arms ammunition towards Indian side and intermediate firing is still on.''

Earlier their Indian posts and civilian area in Churunda, Kamalkot , Hajipeer in URI and Tangdaar, Keran, and Machaail area of Kupwara in all areas got a strong retaliation by Indian army and several posts were destroyed.

