Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, Indian Army retaliates

Pakistan on Thursday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Macchal sector of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army has been retaliating. There were no reports of injuries or loss of lives.

On June 16, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Naugam sector, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said on June 17. In the late evening hours, the Pakistan Army initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation in the sector by firing mortars and other weapons.

It was Pakistan's second ceasefire violation on June 16 as it fired mortars in Jammu and Kashmir`s Tangdhar sector, according to news agency IANS.

"On 16 June 2020, in the early morning hours, Pakistan initiated an Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) along the LoC in Tangdhar Sector by firing mortars and other weapons. Befitting response was given," IANS reported quoting the Army.

Pakistan has been targeting defence positions and civilian areas near the LoC. Over the last few days, there have been a series of ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC in Uri and Tanghdhar sectors in Kashmir and to the South of Pir Panjal in Jammu`s Rajouri and Poonch.