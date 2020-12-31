Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC; Indian Army retaliated befittingly

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir): Pakistan army on Thursday (December 31) violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation around 3:15 pm today, said a report.

In the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara, Pakistani troops specifically targeted mosques and houses in border villages, an Army official told PTI in Srinagar, adding "Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Tangdhar Sector, Kupwara by firing mortars and other weapons yesterday evening."

In the Nowshera sector of Rajouri, Pakistan Army personnel engaged in heavy firing and mortar shelling on the forward posts.

"At about 1515 hours today, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district," a defence spokesman is quoted as saying in Jammu.

Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the unprovoked ceasefire violations, officials said.

Pakistan had also violated a ceasefire along the LoC in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district on December 24.

On Wednesday, Defence Minster Rajanth Singh said India has the capability to hit terrorist targets across the border if the need arises, adding that Pakistan has been indulging in notorious actions along the border since its creation.

The Defence Minister told ANI that Pakistan has been resorting to 300-400 ceasefire violations in a few months but the Army gives a befitting reply, adding "Ever since its existence, Pakistan has been indulging in notorious actions along the border."

Rajnath Singh said the troops were working to eradicate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, adding "The country`s soldiers have proved that not only this side, but to eliminate terrorism they can go to the other side and attack terrorist hideouts if the need arises. India has that capability, that power."

Notably, India had carried out surgical strike on terror launch pads across the border in 2016 after Uri terror attack, besides carrying out an aerial strike on terror camp in Balakot in 2019 following terror attack Pulwama.

(With Agency Inputs)