Pakistan

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri, fires heavy mortar shells

A day ago, a woman was killed and a civilian was injured during ceasefire violations by Pakistan as it targetted defence and civilian facilities across the LoC in Baramulla. 

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Uri, fires heavy mortar shells
ANI photo

Jammu: Pakistan has violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district for the second consecutive day. The ceasefire was violated along the Line of Control in the Kamalkot sector of Uri on Saturday (June 13).

On Friday, a woman was killed and a civilian was injured during ceasefire violations by Pakistan as it targetted defence and civilian facilities across the LoC in Baramulla. Official sources said Pakistan army engaged in unprovoked shelling in the morning in Rampur sector of Uri tehsil.

Akhtara Begum of Batgarh village was killed when a shell fired by Pakistan fell on a house. While Parveen of Nambla village was injured. She has been shifted to hospital, official sources said.

Some residential houses and private vehicles have also been damaged. Reports from the area said people have huddled inside homes frightened by indiscriminate shelling and firing from the Pakistani side.

On June 11, a soldier was killed and a civilian injured in ceasefire violation on the LoC in Jammu division.

