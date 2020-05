Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati Sector of Poonch district on Friday (May 22, 2020).

In the early hours of Friday morning at around 3.30 am, there was small arms firing and mortar shelling from the Pakistan side.

Then later, at 07:20 am Pakistan initiated another unprovoked ceasefire violation at Nowshera Sector of Rajouri district.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

(This is developing news, more details awaited)