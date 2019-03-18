Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Rajouri, one soldier martyred: Report

Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire by resorting - once again - to unprovoked firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.

Pakistani forces began firing from across the LoC on Monday morning, targeting Indian outposts. Although the retaliatory fire from Indian forces was equally strong, news agency IANS reported that one soldier has been martyred.

Pakistan has repeatedly violated the ceasefire agreement between the two countries and has often also targeted civilian areas with gun and mortar fire. Despite recent tensions between the two countries, Pakistan continues to turn a blind eye on terror organisations on its soil - often even supporting them with money, material and cover fire to help them infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian forces have time and again retaliated with heavy return fire while authorities have hastened construction of bunkers for the safety of civilians residing close to the LoC.