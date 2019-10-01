close

ceasefire violation

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Shahpur, Kirni sectors, Indian Army retaliates

This is the third incident in the last three days. On Sunday, Pakistani forces violated ceasefire along the LoC in Mendhar and Balakote sectors in Poonch district of J&K. 

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&amp;K&#039;s Shahpur, Kirni sectors, Indian Army retaliates
Image used for representation (File photo)

New Delhi: In yet another instance of ceasefire violation, Pakistan on Thursday resorted to heavy firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Shahpur and Kirni sectors on Tuesday morning.

The Indian Army is giving a befitting reply to the unprovoked firing by Pakistan forces.

This is the third incident in the last three days. On Sunday, Pakistani forces violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar and Balakote sectors in Poonch district of J&K. Four civilians, including three women, sustained injuries due to unprovoked shelling by the Pakistani troops. 

Meanwhile, earlier on Saturday, Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing at Shahpur and Kirni sectors. 

ceasefire violationIndian ArmyPakistanJammu and Kashmir
