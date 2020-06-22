Pakistan violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati, Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan on Monday (June 22) once again violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts. According to Army sources, Pakistani forces started unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling in Krishna Ghati sector at about 3:30 am and in Nowshera sector at about 5:30 am. Indian Army retaliated befittingly to ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

"At about 3.30 a.m. today Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district. Again at about 5.30 a.m. Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. Indian army is retaliating befittingly at both the sectors," Colonel Anand, defence ministry spokesman, was quoted as saying by IANS.

On Saturday (June 20), Pakistan had violated ceasefire in North Kashmir's Uri sector targeting Indian posts and civilian areas. Two civilians were injured in the ceasefire violation.

Pakistan has been violating ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in October, 2003 frequently in the past few weeks. The blatant creasefire violation by Pakistani forces has thrown lives of hundreds of people living in villagers near the LoC in disarray.