Pakistan violates ceasefire in Nowshera, Sunderbani sectors; Army retaliates

Pakistan Army once again resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire by heavy shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the Line of Control in Nowshera and Sunderbani sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Indian and Pakistani armies exchanged heavy fire after the later opened fire around 10:30 am.

This is the 13th consecutive day of Pakistan violating ceasefire along the LoC.

On Tuesday, Pakistan violated ceasefire in three areas - Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district.Around, Nowshera and Sunderbani sectors in Rajouri.

All educational institutions continued to remain closed within 5 km distance from the LoC in both these districts.