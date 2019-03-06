हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ceasefire violation

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Nowshera, Sunderbani sectors; Army retaliates

Pakistan Army once again resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire by heavy shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the Line of Control in Nowshera and Sunderbani sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. 

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Nowshera, Sunderbani sectors; Army retaliates

Pakistan Army once again resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire by heavy shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the Line of Control in Nowshera and Sunderbani sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. 

Indian and Pakistani armies exchanged heavy fire after the later opened fire around 10:30 am.

This is the 13th consecutive day of Pakistan violating ceasefire along the LoC.

On Tuesday, Pakistan violated ceasefire in three areas - Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district.Around, Nowshera and Sunderbani sectors in Rajouri.

All educational institutions continued to remain closed within 5 km distance from the LoC in both these districts.

Tags:
ceasefire violation
Next
Story

Indore awarded 'cleanest city' tag for third straight year in row

Must Watch

PT10M6S

Know what Indians have to say on India-Pakistan tension