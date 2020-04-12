Pakistan violates ceasefire in Qasba, Kirni sectors of Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan forces intiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Qasba and Kirni sectors of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (April 12). Army sources said that Pakistani troops resorted to ceasefire violation at 1340 hours forcing the Indian Army to give a befitting reply.

On Friday (April 10) too, Pakistanresorted to heavy unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. This was the fourth consecutive day that Pakistan has violated the ceasefire. It is surprising that Pakistani forces are carrying out their nefarious activities even as the entire world is fighting the deadly coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday (Paril 7) Pakistani forces had initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation at 7:40 am by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Mankote sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The ceasefire violation happened just a day after five Indian soldiers got martyred in operation against the terrorists at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Sunday (April 50, Indian Army had said that a total of nine terrorists have been eliminated in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by security forces. According to Army, the terrorists were killed in two separate operations.