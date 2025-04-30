Pakistan Warns Of Imminent Indian Military Strike Within 36 Hours, Cites 'Credible Intelligence' | VIDEO

Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar warned on Wednesday of an Indian military attack within the next 24 to 36 hours, based on what he described as "credible intelligence" of Indian intentions to employ last week's Pahalgam attack as a pretext for aggression.

Tarar made the warning through social media, stating, "Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends to launch a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours using the Pahalgam incident as a false pretext. Any act of aggression will be met with a decisive response. India will be fully responsible for any serious consequences in the region."

The warning follows growing tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours after one killed 26 people at a tourist resort in Indian-held Kashmir. India has blamed Pakistani elements for the attack, which has led to a series of retaliatory actions from both nations.

Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends carrying out military action against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours on the pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement in the Pahalgam incident.

Diplomatic Fallout Deepens

India, after the attack, said it was suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, a vital treaty that governs water sharing between the nations. Pakistan has since closed its airspace to Indian planes.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to punish those who carried out the attack, adding that the attackers "will not be spared."

Defense Minister Warns Of Possible Escalation

Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif amplified the threat in an interview with Reuters, stating that an Indian military invasion was "imminent." He further stated that although Pakistan was on high alert, its nuclear weapons would only be employed if there was "a direct threat to our existence."

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has yet to comment on the threats or the Reuters query on the issue.

Background

Kashmir, a region that both India and Pakistan claim entirely, has been a source of conflict between the two nations for decades. Though neither country controls the entire region, the two have engaged in several wars over it since their independence.

The standoff is being followed closely by the international community, with fears of escalation between two nuclear powers.