Pakistan Warns Of ‘Open War’ If Peace Talks With Afghanistan Fail In Istanbul

Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, has warned that failure to reach an agreement with Afghanistan during ongoing talks in Istanbul could escalate into “open war”.

“Afghanistan seeks peace, but if a deal is not reached, it will lead to open war,” Asif told Reuters. The remarks came as the second round of discussions between the two countries commenced in Istanbul, Turkey. The talks aim to address security concerns and establish a lasting ceasefire along the shared border following two weeks of intense clashes that left dozens dead, including civilians.

The confrontation erupted after explosions in central Kabul, which the Taliban government attributed to Pakistan, prompting retaliatory strikes along the border. An initial ceasefire quickly collapsed, with Kabul blaming Islamabad. A subsequent truce, brokered through mediation by Qatar and Turkey, appears to have held.

During Saturday’s discussions in Istanbul, negotiators are expected to focus on mechanisms to maintain stability, building on agreements reached during previous talks in Doha. The timing and precise venue of the meeting were not immediately disclosed.

The Afghan delegation, led by Deputy Interior Minister Haji Najib, arrived in Turkey on Friday. Pakistan is represented by a two-member team of security officials.

“The delegation of the Islamic Emirate, led by Deputy Minister Haji Najib, has departed for Turkey following the Doha agreement. Remaining issues will be addressed in this meeting,” Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Afghan government, posted on X on Friday.

The Taliban government is seeking to protect Afghanistan’s territorial integrity, while Pakistan emphasises that discussions must tackle “the menace of terrorism emanating from Afghan soil towards Pakistan,” according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Tahir Hussain Andrabi.

The initial explosions in Kabul coincided with a rare visit by the Taliban foreign minister to India, which contributed to the recent escalation. Before these clashes, Pakistan had been a key supporter of the Taliban, providing strategic backing in Afghanistan to counter India.